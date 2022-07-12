Australian Directors’ Guild announces Director’s Cut conference

The Australian Director’s Guild has today announced a one-day conference in New South Wales for screen directors and their colleagues: Director’s Cut. The conference will be held in-person in Sydney and live-streamed on 20 August, 2022.

With the theme ‘Cutting Through the Noise’, the conference will focus on the director’s role within the changing industry landscape, their role in the world of streaming, and discuss bridging the gap to paid work for emerging directors.

Attendees will hear from internationally successful directors about career opportunities outside Australia, the value of impact strategies for both scripted and unscripted projects and about working with funding agencies, networks and streaming platforms.

Australian director Cate Shortland (Black Widow, Lore, Somersault) will take part in an in-depth conversation about the director’s career in Australia and overseas. Other speakers include ADG President Rowan Woods, Matt Moore, Shawn Seet, Partho Sen-Gupta, Katrina Irawati Graham, Monica Zanetti and Tin Pang, with more to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Alaric McAusland, Executive Director of ADG, said: ‘Director’s Cut is a thought-leading creative conference that will cut through the noise, re-centering the director’s voice and underscoring their leadership and significant creative contributions to today’s screen industry.’

The conference will be held in Sydney on 20 August and will be available to live-stream, while the conference program will tour to Western Sydney and around Australia over the next 12 months. Tickets and further information.