Apples Never Fall: Sam Neill drama series first look

Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their tennis academy and are ready to start the supposed golden years of their lives.
20 Dec 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

APPLES NEVER FALL — “The Delaneys” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Annette Bening as Joy, Jake Lacy as Troy, Sam Neill as Stan — (Photo by: Vince Valitutti/PEACOCK)

Apples Never Fall, a new limited drama series starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, has set a release date on BINGE for March 2024.

Binge has also unveiled a selection of first look images of the series, which you can see below.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centres on the ‘seemingly picture-perfect’ Delaney family.

APPLES NEVER FALL — “Logan” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Jake Lacy as Troy, Essie Randles as Brooke, Alison Brie as Amy, Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan — (Photo by: Vince Valitutti/PEACOCK)
APPLES NEVER FALL — “The Delaneys” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan, Annette Bening as Joy, Jake Lacy as Troy, Essie Randles as Brooke — (Photo by: PEACOCK)
APPLES NEVER FALL — “Brooke” Episode 104 — Pictured: Sam Neill as Stan — (Photo by: Jasin Boland/PEACOCK)

Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Brie, Lacy, Merrigan-Turner, Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

Apples Never Fall also stars Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles, and is created by writer, showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) and executive producer David Heyman (Wonka, Barbie).

The series is produced by Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Gregory Jacobs, Liane Moriarty, Annette Bening, Joe Hurtua, Albert Page and Jillian Share will also executive produce. Chris Sweeney will direct multiple episodes, including the first.  

Apples Never Fall is available to stream on Binge in March 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

