Apples Never Fall, Binge series starring Sam Neill – trailer

Annette Benning and Sam Neill star in the new seven-part series based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty.
15 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Apples Never Fall. Image: Binge.

The trailer for the new seven-episode limited drama series Apples Never Fall, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, has been released by Binge.

From writer, showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) and executive producer David Heyman (Wonka, Barbie), the series also stars Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles. Filming took place across Queensland, Australia.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Apples Never Fall centres on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Lacy, Brie, Merrigan-Turner, Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

Apples Never Fall is produced by Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman executive produces, alongside Gregory Jacobs, Liane Moriarty, Annette Bening, Joe Hortua, Albert Page and Jillian Share.

Apple’s Never Fall premieres on 14 March on Binge.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

