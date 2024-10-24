Andrea Solonge announced as Heath Ledger Scholarship recipient

Australian Actor Andrea Solonge has been announced as the 12th recipient of the Heath Ledger Scholarship. The announcement was made by Australians in Film (AIF), the Los Angeles based non-profit film foundation that supports and promotes Australians in Hollywood with education, networking and career development.

Andrea Solonge is an Australian actress of Congolese and Nigerian heritage who received strong reviews for her work in the recurring role of Juno Adebayo in the Stan megachurch drama series Prosper alongside Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney. She also stars in a recurring role as Madame Queenie and Queen Inari in Taika Waititi’s Apple TV+ series Time Bandits.

ScreenHub: Prosper, Stan review – a brew of blackmail and betrayal

On receiving the scholarship, Solonge said: ‘This acknowledgement is truly special. Heath was one of the most transformative and prolific actors of his generation. To set foot on the path that he trail-blazed is an immeasurable honour. This means the world to me, my family and my community.’

The recipient was chosen by a panel of award-winning actors, Sarah Snook, Melanie Lynskey, Gabrielle Union and Charlie Hunnam, along with renowned actors Simone Kessell and Cleopatra Coleman, and casting director Terri Taylor.

Commenting on this year’s recipient, Heath Ledger Scholarship judge Sarah Snook (Succession, The Picture of Dorian Gray), said: ‘I loved getting to watch fresh faces showcase their talents and passion for acting. It was a tough decision, as all the finalists were brilliant, but one stood out with a captivating depth and strength. I’m very excited for Andrea to be this year’s 2024 Heath Ledger Scholarship recipient.’

The six finalists were all in attendance at the Soho House, Los Angeles announcement on Tuesday: Andrea Solonge; Charles Wu (Doctor Doctor, Harrow); Taj Aldeeb (Four Years Later, The Fall); Kartanya Maynard (Heartbreak High, Deadloch); Will McDonald (Home and Away, Heartbreak High); and Ezekiel Simat (The Artful Dodger, Beneath the Storm).

They were joined by other Australian industry luminaries including actors Simone Kessell, Sean Keenan, Danielle Macdonald, Jonathan LaPaglia and Natasha Bassett, and directors Phillip Noyce (xx), Jeremy Podeswa (Game of Thrones) and Unjoo Moon (I Am Woman).

Previous recipients include Rahel Romahn (2022) who can be seen in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and the Nicolas Cage feature The Surfer; and 2019 recipient Charmaine Bingwa who appeared alongside Will Smith in Emancipation and starred in hit series The Good Fight.

Patrons of the Heath Ledger Scholarship are Kim Ledger, Gregor Jordan, Susie Dobson and Ann Fay. Established in memory of award winning actor, Heath Ledger, in 2012, the scholarship is regarded as a platform for the best acting talent coming out of Australia to establish their careers in Hollywood.

The recipient receives a package worth around $60,000 including a $10,000 living allowance, rent and transport assistance in Los Angeles, as well as a one-year mentorship from 2010 recipient Bella Heathcoate.