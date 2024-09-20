2024 Heath Ledger Scholarship finalists announced

The six finalists for the 2024 Heath Ledger Scholarship have been announced by Australians in Film (AIF), the Los Angeles based non-profit film foundation that supports and promotes Australians in Hollywood with education, networking and career development.

Andrea Solonge (Time Bandits, Prosper)

Charles Wu (Doctor, Doctor, Harrow)

Taj Aldeeb (Four Years Later, The Fall)

Kartanya Maynard (Heartbreak High, Deadloch)

Will McDonald (Home and Away, Heartbreak High)

Ezekiel Simat (The Artful Dodger, Beneath the Storm).

According to AIF, this year a record number of entries were received by up and coming young Australian actors hoping for the scholarship.

The initiative, named in honour of the memory of iconic Academy Award-winning actor, Heath Ledger, is now in its twelfth year, with previous recipients including Ryan Corr, Bella Heathcote, Ashleigh Cummings and Rahel Romahn.

Entries to the yearly prize are open to Australian actors over 18 who have not yet been cast in a significant role in a US feature film or TV series, but have demonstrated achievements and are deemed ‘ready to transition to an international career’.

Patrons of the Heath Ledger Scholarship are Kim Ledger (father of Heath), director Gregor Jordan, PR powerhouse Susie Dobson and casting agent Ann Fay, Head of Casting at Maura Fay Casting.

Ann Fay said that selecting the finalists was always a difficult job, ‘but this year we had an exceptionally skilled pool of applicants to choose from. They each embody the talent necessary to work on an international scale and are all worthy of becoming the next HLS recipient.’

This year’s Scholarship was the most significant prize package to date, valued at USD $60,000. The winner will receive specialised access and training, along with the addition of a year-long mentorship by former recipient Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her, Relic) to help them build an acting career in Hollywood.

The finalists for the 2024 Heath Ledger Scholarship were chosen by nine US and Australian casting agents. All six actors will be flown to LA for networking events, and to find out the announcement of the winner on 22 October at a red carpet event in West Hollywood.

Emma Cooper, Chair of AiF (and who is also hosting the announcement party), said: ‘Our aim is to shine a light on the best acting talent coming out of Australia and to uphold Heath’s generous spirit of helping others. We’ve been so excited to see the breadth of talent represented in this year’s finalists and are delighted to help support them as they navigate what will undoubtedly be a successful career in Hollywood.’