AFLW: Disney+’s first Australian series is coming this August

The first series from Disney+’s new Australian Originals slate will hit screens this August.

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW is a six-part docuseries about Women’s Australian Footbal League (AFLW).

It promises to take us on an a ‘raw and emotional journey into the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW league’, while focussing on a few select ‘courageous pioneers who were told they could never play Australian Rules football at the highest level, and made it happen’.

Fearless is Australia’s first locally commissioned content for Disney+ and will premiere on the platform on 24 August, 2022.

From farmers to factory workers to paramedics, the AFLW is made up of a diverse group of athletes who are certainly building an enduring legacy. The series will spotlight four AFLW clubs – Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, GWS GIANTS and Western Bulldogs – with access to the game’s inner sanctum.

Cameras began rolling in April 2022, capturing the historic victory of the Adelaide Crows in taking their third AFLW premiership.

‘Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW is the first of our nine Australian originals set to premiere this year and next,’ said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand.

‘We’re thrilled to be bringing to Disney+ this world-first look at the AFLW and the powerhouse movement it has become for women in sport. The documentary celebrates the journey of trailblazing women – some of the first to play Australian Rules Football professionally. The documentary showcases extraordinary women who are paving the way for future generations and chasing football glory in their own unique ways.’

Kylie Rogers, Executive General Manager Customer & Commercial, AFL, said: ‘Over the last six seasons of the NAB AFLW competition, our remarkable W players have captured the hearts and minds of footy fans all over the world with the pure joy and determination in which they approach their footy.

‘The Disney+ team captures the essence of AFLW in Fearless – it’s a mixture of pure emotion, hard-hitting footy, and all the highs and lows that the world of football offers – and we get front-row seats to it all. We’re thrilled to have worked with the Disney+ team in bringing this documentary series to life.’

Fearless: the Inside Story of the AFLW is produced by Jam TV and directed by Michael Venables (MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor). Anne-Marie Sparkman (Executive Producer Network Nine Wide World of Sports, Paramedics, Bondi Vet) serves as executive producer, with Becky Taylor as series producer.

Disney+ Australia’s local production slate for 2022/23 features nine titles spanning scripted drama, documentaries, lifestyle and factual entertainment genres.

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW premieres 24 August on Disney+, with a new episode each week. Sign-up for streaming on the Disney+ website. .