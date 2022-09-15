Adelaide Film Festival program 2022

Over 12 film-filled days and nights, the Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) will set cinema screens ablaze with over 120 films, 22 World Premieres and a host of legendary after parties where audiences get to rub shoulders with stars and filmmakers alike.

AFF 2022 is jam-packed with opportunities for film goers of all ages to be inspired and entertained with a unique program of films, forums, and special events. From critically acclaimed blockbusters to insightful documentaries, the AFF programming team have brought together the very best screen stories for Adelaide audiences to enjoy.

The festival opens 19 October 2022. Here are just some of the highlights:

The Opening Night Gala screening will be the new ‘rockumentary’ The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door. Guests can also walk the red carpet from 6pm on Wednesday 19 October before seeing the story of one of Adelaide’s greatest rock bands on the big screen.

An afterparty will follow the screening, where the band will be performing an exclusive set.

Program highlights

The Closing Night Gala event will be held at Her Majesty’s Theatre on Grote Street, and headlined by the thrilling horror film Talk to Me. The debut film from the RackaRacka brothers, Danny and Michael Philippou, and starring Miranda Otto and Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me is a chilling tale about letting sleeping spirits lie.

Screening at the Capri Theatre will be a selection of titles fast-tracked from Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals, like the anticipated Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Starring Australian Cate Blanchett, Tár has just debuted at the Venice Film Festival to critical acclaim, earning Cate Blanchett the Best Actress Award with a magnum opus performance many are calling the performance of her career.

The Banshees of Inisherin, re-unites director Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from the beloved cult-favourite In Bruges (2008).

Also screening will be My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and The Crown’s Emma Corrin, and Billy Eichner’s Bros, which is already being hailed as ‘the funniest movie of the year.’

Fast-tracked from its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, AFF will be hosting the Australian premiere of Carmen at Her Majesty’s Theatre. A visual and aural feast, Carmen is the directorial debut of Benjamin Millepied, celebrated choreographer former principal soloist New York City Ballet.

This dazzling modern-day retelling of one of history’s most famous love stories and operas, features a new music score by Nicholas Britell (Moonlight) and stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Paul Mescal (Lost Daughter) and Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) in an explosion of dance and passion.

The Adelaide Film Festival runs from 19–30 October 2022. For tickets and more information head to the AFF website.