Adam Sandler is a Czech cosmonaut in Netflix’s Spaceman

Adam Sandler is taking a break from lowbrow comedy to star in upcoming Netflix drama film, Spaceman.

An official Berlinale selection, Spaceman follows a solo astronaut having an existential crisis while floating in zero gravity. The one thing on his mind is his crumbling marriage, and as he reckons with not being able to see his wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan) – whom he left on earth – a mysterious stowaway creature (voiced by Paul Dano) offers help and advice.

Watch the trailer for Spaceman below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The official synopsis is as follows: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Read: New films in cinemas in Australia 15-22 January 2024

Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia (a Czech science fiction novel written by Jaroslav Kalfař in 2017), the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. The screenplay for Spaceman is written by Colby Day.

The producers of the film are Channing Tatum (yep, the actor), Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva. Executive producers are Ben Ormand, Johan Renck and Barry Bernardi.

Spaceman is out on Netflix from 1 March.