ACMI turns 20 with half-price films for you

The Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) is celebrating 20 years since opening at Melbourne’s Fed Square.

To kick the party off, ACMI will be offering exclusive birthday deals on the weekend of 29 and 30 October. Across that weekend, visitors can get half-price entry to the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition Light: Works from Tate’s Collection and all cinema sessions, plus free choc tops and cookies (until they run out).

ACMI had its beginnings as the State Film Centre of Victoria and was reincarnated in 2002 as the Australian Centre for the Moving Image. The building was further re-shaped and reinvigorated with the opening of its flagship ongoing exhibition Screen Worlds in 2009 and its re-emergence in 2021 as a multiplatform museum, following a $40 million renewal funded by the Victorian Government and philanthropic partners.

‘Since opening our doors on 26 October 2002, ACMI has become a cultural touchstone for screen culture in all its forms,’ said ACMI Director & CEO Seb Chan.

‘We are constantly innovating and adapting to the ever-changing landscape across film, TV, games, interactive and digital art via our extensive programming, while we also work to preserve a growing collection of over 250,000 items.’

‘In a city renowned for our world-class museums and galleries, ACMI offers a unique experience while showcasing Victoria’s strengths as a global hub for the screen and creative industries,’ said Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos.

‘Delivering unique, immersive and captivating exhibitions, ACMI continues to draw visitors from near and far – supporting city businesses and jobs.’

Half-price entry

Light: Works from Tate’s Collection is an Australian-exclusive exhibition curated by Tate, UK, featuring 70+ works exploring how artists have harnessed the phenomenon of light as both material and subject. Spanning 200 years of art history, the exhibition features work by artists including Joseph Mallord William Turner, Claude Monet, Joseph Albers, James Turrell, Yayoi Kusama, Olafur Eliasson, Tacita Dean and Lis Rhodes.

Half-price entry will also apply to the Matinees & Soirees film program which continues with Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II (2021), a stunning sequel to the director’s semi-autobiographical masterpiece The Souvenir (2019). Half-price tickets will also be available for the remainder of ACMI’s weekend film programming, which takes on a decidedly Halloween-esque tinge with films selected by Oscar-nominated Australian cinematographer Ari Wegner. Catch Mario Bava’s cult thriller Blood and Black Lace(1964) and Peter Strickland’s stylish tribute to Italian B-grade cinema, In Fabric(2018),shot by Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog).

Also to commemorate ACMI’s 20th birthday, a range of exclusive merchandise will be available in the ACMI Shop from 24 October 2022. This will include the new publication The Story of the Moving Image, reflecting on ACMI’s centrepiece exhibition and the history of screen culture, plus a commemorative tote bag and scented anniversary candle that’s been crafted to ‘evoke positive memories of an old-school picture theatre’.

Celebrate ACMI’s 20th birthday with half-price entry to Light: Works from Tate’s Collection and all cinema sessions on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October. For full details of the birthday program, visit the ACMI website.