Aaron Fa’aoso to give the 2023 Hector Crawford Memorial Lecture

Aaron Fa’aoso, a proud Torres Strait Islander, managing director at Lone Star Production Group, actor, film and television writer, director and independent film and TV producer will deliver the Hector Crawford Memorial Lecture in person at SCREEN FOREVER 37 in May.

Fa’aoso was born into the Kheodal and Samu clans of Saibai Island. Having grown up in a large Torres Strait Islander community with a rich tradition of storytelling, he has gone on to become one of Australia’s screen industry’s most important storytellers and prominent figures of Torres Strait Island descent.

He began his career in 2006 when he played Eddie Gaibui on R.A.N, and since then he has become well known on Australian screens having appeared on or voiced characters in film and TV productions including Bikie Wars: Brothers in Arms, Black Comedy, Goldstone and Subdivision, to name but a few.

His career behind the camera has become equally important, with Aaron establishing himself as a director, producer, and writer with credits including Blue Water Empire, and two of the only productions to focus solely on Torres Strait Island culture, Strait to the plate, and The Straits.

‘I’m delighted to be delivering the Hector Crawford Memorial Lecture at SCREEN FOREVER 37 at a time when there is so much opportunity ahead for our industry,’ Fa’aoso said. ‘I’m looking forward to discussing how Torres Strait Islander people continue to be frustrated about the lack of inclusion, visibility, and voices of not being seen, heard, or considered despite being integral in the economic development of this country across the vast landscapes of the maritime (Pearling), agricultural (sugarcane). Transport (railway development) and defence force industries.

‘As ” the other” First Nations people of Australia, Torres Strait Islander people want a more balanced representation across the entire film and television landscape from content creation, onscreen talent, Heads of department and so on. Until a focussed Torres Strait Islander screen strategy and funding is established and allocated that is embraced and advocated by the screen industry, screen agencies and broadcasters the status quo will remain.’

Fa’aoso has contributed to the industry with roles on SPA Council, the Screen Queensland Board and most recently the SBS Board as one of two newly announced non-executive Directors. Through Lone Star he has developed multiple capacity-building programs helping participants to learn screen fundamentals such as writing, acting, and producing with a focus on educating future generations of First Nations screen industry practitioners.

As a long-time advocate for investment in a studio in Far North Queensland that would facilitate a First Nations focus, his work with others was realised in 2021 with the announcement by the Queensland government of a $6.8m film and television studio in Cairns, due for completion later this year.

Fa’aoso has also been active in work to realise a Queensland Treaty with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders joining the Treaty Advancement Committee, and in 2022 launched his memoir So Far, So Good, which goes into detail about his career, advocacy work and aspirations for the future.



For more information, including the full 2023 program, visit the SCREEN FOREVER website.