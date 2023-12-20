AACTA launches inaugural Screen Careers Expo

AACTA and Essential Screen Skills have just announced the launch of its Screen Careers Expo.

The expo is set to showcase the endless career opportunities within the dynamic world of film, television, digital media and gaming.

Running from 9am until 5pm on Sunday 11 February 2023, AACTA and Essential Screen Skills will host a bevy of educational providers and industry figures at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, where they will help interested students understand the career and training opportunities available in the local screen industry.

‘This expo is really a one-stop-shop for anyone with an interest in a career in screen,’ said AACTA Awards and Industry Development Manager, Ivan Vukusic. ‘We will have all of the major local tertiary education and training providers on the ground as well as experts on hand to discuss and explore all components of working in our great industry.

‘Film and TV production is flourishing, and the opportunities are vast. If you harbour even the slightest ambitions, this expo will give you everything you need to make the next step.’

The expo will focus on providing attendees with access to industry insights, networking opportunities and a direct line connection to the screen industry.

‘This expo will ensure that students, new filmmakers and emerging crew are armed with the vital information and ‘know how’ to select and maintain a career in our vibrant, exciting and thriving screen industry,’ said Laura Clelland, Director of Essential Screen Skills and Essential Crew.

The career panels will provide first-hand accounts of breaking into the industry, building a career in the online space and the future of the screen industry, while the networking opportunities will allow students to partake in touch and try workshops and technical craft explorations.

‘The Screen Careers Expo is a very important initiative. It will help people understand what careers are in the industry and the long term prospects for the future. With unprecedented access, to key speakers, who will provide valuable input for students and the wider public who would like to get into the industry,’ said Lynne Benzie, President of Village Roadshow Studios.

Held the day after the AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group, the Screen Careers Expo will form part of AACTA Festival, a four-day celebration of Australia’s screen industry in February 2024.