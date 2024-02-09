News

AACTA Industry Awards: all the winners

Talk to Me took home a whopping five AACTA awards last night in the industry categories.
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Talk to Me. Image: Umbrella Films/A24

Horror film Talk To Me, drama series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, comedy series Deadloch, Warwick Thornton film The New Boy, and SBS’ The Australian Wars have all taken home multiple awards at this year’s AACTA Industry Awards. 

15 productions in total took out 28 awards, which were presented by a range of Australian screen greats last night, including Warwick Thornton, Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Darren Gilshenan, Zoe Coombs Marr and more.

The most nominated production of 2024, The Newsreadernabbed an award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy and will likely bring home more wins from the further seven nominations it’s got in the big AACTA Awards Ceremony on 10 February.

Talk to Me, the breakout hit from Adelaide brothers Danny and Michael Philipou, took home the highest number of awards on the night with five, including Best Screenplay and Best Editing in Film.

Read: Deadloch review: McCartney and McLennan look to kill it in Prime crime comedy

The nominees and winners of the AACTA Industry Awards are:

*Winners are listed in bold

Best Entertainment Program

  • Dancing With The Stars – Peter Beck, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
  • Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Grand Final – Paul Clarke, Emily Griggs – Blink TV Production Pty Ltd (SBS)
  • Lego Masters: Grand Masters – David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
  • Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)
  • The 1% Club – John Leahy, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
  • The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition – Rikkie Proost – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

  • Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Trent O’Donnell
  • Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Matt Moore
  • Deadloch (Episode 1) – Ben Chessell
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin
  • The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman

Best Documentary or Factual Program

  • Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Steve Bibb – Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media (Disney+)
  • Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Celia Tait, Tim Winton, Peter Rees, Karen Williams – Artemis Media (ABC)
  • Queerstralia – Jon Casimir, Kevin Whyte, Zoë Coombs Marr, Plum Stubbings – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (ABC)
  • The Australian Wars – Darren Dale, Rachel Perkins, Belinda Mravicic – Blackfella Films Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS)
  • War on Waste – Craig Reucassel, David Galloway, Leonie Lowe – Lune Media (ABC)
  • Who Do You Think You Are – Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (ABC)

Best Online Drama or Comedy

  • Appetite – Mohini Herse, Karen Radzyner – Fell Swoop Pictures and Photoplay Films
  • Latecomers – Liam Heyen, Hannah Ngo, Angus Thompson, Emma Myers, Nina Oyama, Madeleine Gottlieb, Alistair Baldwin – Mad Ones Films & Lazy Susan Films
  • Me & Her(pes) – Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Ngo, Kasia Vickery, Vic Zerbst – Chips & Gravy Films in association with Lazy Susan Films
  • Monologue – Jim Wright, Elise Trenorden, Nicholas Clifford, Nina Oyama – Truce Films
  • The Disposables – Karen Radzyner, Renny Wijeyamohan, Sonia Whiteman, Keir Wilkins – Photoplay Films and Dragonet Films
  • The Future of Everything – Nicholas Colla, Mike Greaney, Nicolette Minster – LateNite

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

  • Aaron Chen: If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Henry Stone
  • Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites (Episode 1) – Josh Martin
  • Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn
  • Queerstralia (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas
  • The Australian Wars (Episode 1) – Rachel Perkins, Dylan River, Tov Belling

Best Cinematography in Television

  • Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Aaron Farrugia
  • Deadloch – Episode 1 – Katie Milwright
  • Erotic Stories – Episode 2 – Tania Lambert
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Sam Chiplin
  • The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Earle Dresner

Best Editing in Television

  • Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Peter Bennett
  • Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Danielle Boesenberg
  • Deadloch – Episode 1 – Angie Higgins
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Deborah Peart
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – Deborah Peart, Dany Cooper
  • The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Angie Higgins

Best Original Score in Television

  • Bad Behaviour – Episode 1 – Caitlin Yeo
  • Deadloch – Episode 1 – Amanda Brown
  • Fisk – Episode 4 – Megan Washington, Daniel O’Brien
  • In Limbo – Episode 1 – Matteo Zingales
  • RFDS – Episode 5 – Amanda Brown, Damien Lane

Best Production Design in Television

  • Beep and Mort – Episode 2 – Jonathon Oxlade
  • Black Snow – Episode 1 – Helen O’Loan
  • Deadloch – Episode 1 – Emma Fletcher
  • Gold Diggers – Episode 3 – Simon McCutcheon
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Melinda Doring
  • The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Paddy Reardon

Best Costume Design in Television

  • Ten Pound Poms – Episode 1 – Xanthe Heubel
  • The Claremont Murders – Episode 1 – Lisa Galea Gunning
  • The Clearing – Episode 1 – Erin Roche
  • The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Zed Dragojlovich
  • While The Men Are Away – Episode 2 – Nina Edwards

Best Sound in Television

  • Black Snow – Episode 6 – Mark Cornish, Tom Heuzenroeder, Justin Spasevski, Robert Mackenzie
  • Last King of The Cross – Episode 4 – Grant Shepherd
  • The Clearing – Episode 1 – Roger van Wensveen, David Williams, Ralph Ortner
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – David Lee, Robert Mackenzie
  • The Newsreader – Episode 6 – Nick Godkin, Ralph Ortner, Lee Yee, Liesl Pieterse

Best Casting in Television

  • Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray
  • Deadloch – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard
  • Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris
  • The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

Best Cinematography in a Documentary

  • Australia’s Wild Odyssey – Nick Robinson, Jack Riley, Ashley Gibb, Caspar Mazzotti
  • Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival – Caspar Mazzotti, Cam Batten, Nick Robinson, Miles Rowland
  • The Dark Emu Story – Simon Morris
  • The Giants – Sherwin Akbarzadeh
  • This Is Going To Be Big – Alex Serafini

Best Editing in a Documentary

  • Because We Have Each Other – Patrick McCabe
  • Folau – Peter Crombie, Lawrie Silvestrin
  • Harley & Katya – Simon Njoo, Pete Ward
  • Queerstralia – Aleck Morton, Lydia Springhall
  • The Australian Wars – Andrea Lang, Mark Atkin, Hilary Balmond

Best Original Score in a Documentary

  • John Farnham: Finding The Voice – David Hirschfelder
  • Kindred – Caitlin Yeo
  • Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey – Brett Aplin, Burkhard Dallwitz
  • The Dark Emu Story – Caitlin Yeo, Damien Lane
  • Under Cover – Mark D’Angelo

Best Sound in a Documentary

  • Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story – David Williams
  • John Farnham: Finding The Voice – Wayne Pashley
  • Kindred – Damien Lane, Andrew Belletty
  • Memory Film – A Filmmaker’s Diary – Tristan Meredith
  • The Dark Emu Story – Eren Sener, Andrew Wright, Will Carroll, Megan Howieson
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

