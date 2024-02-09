AACTA Industry Awards: all the winners

Horror film Talk To Me, drama series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, comedy series Deadloch, Warwick Thornton film The New Boy, and SBS’ The Australian Wars have all taken home multiple awards at this year’s AACTA Industry Awards.

15 productions in total took out 28 awards, which were presented by a range of Australian screen greats last night, including Warwick Thornton, Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Darren Gilshenan, Zoe Coombs Marr and more.

The most nominated production of 2024, The Newsreader, nabbed an award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy and will likely bring home more wins from the further seven nominations it’s got in the big AACTA Awards Ceremony on 10 February.

Talk to Me, the breakout hit from Adelaide brothers Danny and Michael Philipou, took home the highest number of awards on the night with five, including Best Screenplay and Best Editing in Film.

The nominees and winners of the AACTA Industry Awards are:

*Winners are listed in bold

Best Entertainment Program

Dancing With The Stars – Peter Beck, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Grand Final – Paul Clarke, Emily Griggs – Blink TV Production Pty Ltd (SBS)

Lego Masters: Grand Masters – David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)

The 1% Club – John Leahy, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition – Rikkie Proost – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Trent O’Donnell

Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Matt Moore

Deadloch (Episode 1) – Ben Chessell

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin

The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman

Best Documentary or Factual Program

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Steve Bibb – Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media (Disney+)

Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Celia Tait, Tim Winton, Peter Rees, Karen Williams – Artemis Media (ABC)

Queerstralia – Jon Casimir, Kevin Whyte, Zoë Coombs Marr, Plum Stubbings – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (ABC)

The Australian Wars – Darren Dale, Rachel Perkins, Belinda Mravicic – Blackfella Films Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS)

War on Waste – Craig Reucassel, David Galloway, Leonie Lowe – Lune Media (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are – Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (ABC)

Best Online Drama or Comedy

Appetite – Mohini Herse, Karen Radzyner – Fell Swoop Pictures and Photoplay Films

Latecomers – Liam Heyen, Hannah Ngo, Angus Thompson, Emma Myers, Nina Oyama, Madeleine Gottlieb, Alistair Baldwin – Mad Ones Films & Lazy Susan Films

Me & Her(pes) – Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Ngo, Kasia Vickery, Vic Zerbst – Chips & Gravy Films in association with Lazy Susan Films

Monologue – Jim Wright, Elise Trenorden, Nicholas Clifford, Nina Oyama – Truce Films

The Disposables – Karen Radzyner, Renny Wijeyamohan, Sonia Whiteman, Keir Wilkins – Photoplay Films and Dragonet Films

The Future of Everything – Nicholas Colla, Mike Greaney, Nicolette Minster – LateNite

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Aaron Chen: If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Henry Stone

Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites (Episode 1) – Josh Martin

Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn

Queerstralia (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas

The Australian Wars (Episode 1) – Rachel Perkins, Dylan River, Tov Belling

Best Cinematography in Television

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Aaron Farrugia

Deadloch – Episode 1 – Katie Milwright

Erotic Stories – Episode 2 – Tania Lambert

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Sam Chiplin

The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Earle Dresner

Best Editing in Television

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Peter Bennett

Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Danielle Boesenberg

Deadloch – Episode 1 – Angie Higgins

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Deborah Peart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – Deborah Peart, Dany Cooper

The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Angie Higgins

Best Original Score in Television

Bad Behaviour – Episode 1 – Caitlin Yeo

Deadloch – Episode 1 – Amanda Brown

Fisk – Episode 4 – Megan Washington, Daniel O’Brien

In Limbo – Episode 1 – Matteo Zingales

RFDS – Episode 5 – Amanda Brown, Damien Lane

Best Production Design in Television

Beep and Mort – Episode 2 – Jonathon Oxlade

Black Snow – Episode 1 – Helen O’Loan

Deadloch – Episode 1 – Emma Fletcher

Gold Diggers – Episode 3 – Simon McCutcheon

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Melinda Doring

The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Paddy Reardon

Best Costume Design in Television

Ten Pound Poms – Episode 1 – Xanthe Heubel

The Claremont Murders – Episode 1 – Lisa Galea Gunning

The Clearing – Episode 1 – Erin Roche

The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Zed Dragojlovich

While The Men Are Away – Episode 2 – Nina Edwards

Best Sound in Television

Black Snow – Episode 6 – Mark Cornish, Tom Heuzenroeder, Justin Spasevski, Robert Mackenzie

Last King of The Cross – Episode 4 – Grant Shepherd

The Clearing – Episode 1 – Roger van Wensveen, David Williams, Ralph Ortner

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – David Lee, Robert Mackenzie

The Newsreader – Episode 6 – Nick Godkin, Ralph Ortner, Lee Yee, Liesl Pieterse

Best Casting in Television

Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray

Deadloch – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard

Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris

The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

Best Cinematography in a Documentary

Australia’s Wild Odyssey – Nick Robinson, Jack Riley, Ashley Gibb, Caspar Mazzotti

Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival – Caspar Mazzotti, Cam Batten, Nick Robinson, Miles Rowland

The Dark Emu Story – Simon Morris

The Giants – Sherwin Akbarzadeh

This Is Going To Be Big – Alex Serafini

Best Editing in a Documentary

Because We Have Each Other – Patrick McCabe

Folau – Peter Crombie, Lawrie Silvestrin

Harley & Katya – Simon Njoo, Pete Ward

Queerstralia – Aleck Morton, Lydia Springhall

The Australian Wars – Andrea Lang, Mark Atkin, Hilary Balmond

Best Original Score in a Documentary

John Farnham: Finding The Voice – David Hirschfelder

Kindred – Caitlin Yeo

Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey – Brett Aplin, Burkhard Dallwitz

The Dark Emu Story – Caitlin Yeo, Damien Lane

Under Cover – Mark D’Angelo

Best Sound in a Documentary