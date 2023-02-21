News

Australia screens 2023 Oscar-nominated shorts at cinemas in March

See Australian Oscar contender An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It at cinemas next month.
21 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

From Friday 3 March, all ten Oscar nominated short films will be showing across cinemas Australia-wide. Included within the Animated selection is An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It by young Brisbane-based filmmaker, Lachlan Pendragon.

These films will be screening at 40+ locations nationally during the first two weekends in March, prior to the Oscars Ceremony on Monday March 13 (Australian time). This is the only chance you’ll have to see all the nominees in one cinema screening, so be sure to get in quick.

See below for the full list of films.

Oscar nominated animated shorts

Running Time:  97 Minutes

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon, Australia, 12 min.

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, Portugal/France/UK, 15 min.

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon, USA, 26 min.

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, Canada, 8 min.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, UK, 33 min.

Oscar nominated live-action shorts

Running Time:  115 Minutes

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley and Ross White, UK, 23 min.

Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Denmark, 17 min.

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher, Italy, 39 min.

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Norway, 16 min.

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad, Luxembourg, 18 min.

Head to your local cinema’s website and search ‘Oscar short’ to find screening times.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

