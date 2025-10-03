Screen NSW announces games delegation for PAX Aus 2025

Screen NSW has announced a delegation of ten NSW-based game developers who’ll be supported to travel to and showcase at PAX Aus 2025. The group are recipients of the dedicated PAX Market Support Program, which was established by Screen NSW as a means to better represent the NSW-based games industry during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

Developers will be showcasing games within the PAX Rising section of the PAX Aus 2025 show floor, in a Screen NSW booth fully subsidised by the organisation. They’ll be joined by similar booths from CODE NZ (representing Aotearoa New Zealand-made games), and other games organisations.

‘PAX Aus is one of Australia’s leading games events, attracting industry leaders, key decision makers and games lovers from all over the world,’ Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said in a press release. ‘This will be the first time that Screen NSW will have a dedicated section at PAX Aus, as we continue to grow our support for the local games industry.’

‘Screen NSW is thrilled to support these ten NSW developers to take their games to PAX, and provide a platform to showcase the depth of talent, experience and innovation in game making we have here. We hope that from here they will make new connections to continue to grow their networks and have their games reach new audiences across Australia and the world.’

PAX Aus 2025: NSW-made video games featured in PAX Rising

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic. Image: i will bite raw coffee beans.

As announced, the following NSW-based developers will be showcasing on the PAX Aus 2025 show floor, courtesy of the Screen NSW PAX Market Support Program.

Bits & Bops (Tempo Lab Games, represented by Evan Andrews) – ‘Bits & Bops is a collection of original rhythm mini-games! Filled with catchy music, snappy gameplay and gorgeous, hand-drawn animation, Bits & Bops is sure to brighten your day.’

Cow Chess (lablab, represented by Andrew Capela) – ‘Cow Chess is a real-time artillery party game – think Super Smash Bros. meets Worms. It features fluid, wall-sticking movement, punchy weapons, and fully destructible terrain. As the game progresses, you unlock upgrades that transform your abilities, pushing you to adjust your strategies on the fly.’

Enfant (Zebrar, represented by Saxon Dixon) – ‘A 3D action-adventure/metroidvania about an elephant looking for his herd. Explore a vibrant, decaying world, uncover remnants of humanity, and interact with a quirky cast of evolved intelligent animals.’

Grove Keeper (Steep Summit Studios, represented by William Green) – ‘In this dark-fantasy RTS game, you play the role of a forest deity protecting your grove against an onslaught of loggers, warriors and poachers.’

Nonolith (Justcamh, represented by Cameron Heydeman) – ‘The NONOLITH consumes you. Copy and paste the world around you to discover the secrets of this ancient, enigmatic structure. You are very powerful, you just don’t know it yet.’

The INDIGO Initiative (Caustic Reality, represented by Clinton McCleary) – ‘A first-person puzzle adventure where you harness fire, water, electricity, and magnetism to solve multi-step puzzles and explore atmospheric realms to restore balance before reality collapses.’

ShatterRush (Tetra Studios, represented by Emerson Phillips) – ‘ShatterRush is a multiplayer parkour FPS where fluid movement meets massive mechs in fully destructible levels. Wallrun, grapple, and smash through cover to outplay your foes in kinetic, high-speed combat as the map changes with every fight.’

BraveCart (Hojo Studio, represented by Richard Salter) – ‘A narrative turn-based puzzle adventure about an abandoned shopping cart who defies two empires and sparks a revolution!’

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic (i will bite raw coffee beans, represented by Kurt Tikoft) – ‘A first-person, turn-based journey into the occult. Who will stand with Aleister at the end of days?’

Tingus Goose (Sweaty Chair, represented by Brian Zou) – ‘Tingus Goose is a delightfully absurd idle game where you plant seeds in patients, bounce babies for profit, and ascend through surreal worlds toward riches.’

