Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection for consoles announced

Neopets is officially returning to consoles on 26 March 2026, with a brand new mini-game collection – the Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection – featuring 26 bite-sized games originally available on the iconic website, now in remastered form.

What mini-games are included in the Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection?

The new release is a celebration of the past, playing into nostalgia and all those warm memories of diving into mini-games to earn Neopoints for spending. So far, mini-games confirmed for the collection include Meerca Chase II, Turmac Roll, Kass Basher, Ice Cream Machine, Snowball Fight, Snow Muncher, Faerie Bubbles, Extreme Herder 2, Hasee Bounce, and more.

It does also appear there’ll be secret mini-games to unlock, with the base game including 25 mini-games, the digital edition including an ‘all-new’ 26th mini-game called Starlight Symphony, and a secret 27th mini-game only unlockable by ‘the most dedicated collectors and explorers.’

There will be story and arcade modes for this particular game, with the main plot sending you on a journey ‘across a fully mapped Neopia … guided by your companion, Nyx.’

‘Discover new lore, tackle in-game challenges, and experience the heart of Neopets with a modern twist,’ the game announcement reads. In addition to exploring this lore, players will be able to compete for mini-game high score on a global ladder.

Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection – First Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As noted, the game will be available digitally, as well as in physical formats for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to standalone releases, there will be a physical ‘Treasure Pack’ for ‘true Neopians’ which includes a copy of the game, a sticker sheet, a double-sided poster, art postcards, and a collectible ‘scratch card surprise,’ all packed in a shiny foil collector’s bag.

A new Neopets console game sparks all sorts of nostalgia

For now, it does appear the vast majority of Neopets‘ most popular games are included in this collection, although with dozens of options on the website, there will be some fan-favourites that miss out. Speaking personally, I’m still hoping to see The Castle of Eliv Thade, Spell-Or-Starve, Cliffhanger, Gormball, or Sophie’s Stew in the game, so fingers crossed they make it in, even if they’re part of post-launch DLC plans.

On the whole, this new release is a pretty wild one. In announcing a new game for consoles, there was briefly some hope that a new action-adventure game like The Darkest Faerie might be on the cards – but regardless, it’s a neat announcement. Neopets has a smorgasbord of very fun little mini-games, many of which spark warm, nostalgic memories of playing on giant PCs as a kid, attempting to become rich and successful in Neopia.

There was many an afternoon when I was younger, where I would spend hours playing Neopets mini-games at my father’s work, waiting to be allowed to go home. I still have that muscle memory baked in, and I can’t wait to see how I fare in Kass Basher and Turmac Roll in their newly remastered forms.

Those keen to re-experience their childhood will have to stay patient for the launch of the Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection in March 2026 – but good things come to those who wait.

Also on ScreenHub: How Neopets was revived for a new era, and what’s next



When World of Neopia formed to buy out popular virtual pet website Neopets in 2023, the team – which comprised Neopets veterans and newcomers – had a mess on their hands.



The website had been operating at a loss for over a decade and engagement numbers had plummeted. Worse, the team was dealing with a partially broken website thanks to the 2020 removal of support for Adobe Flash Player, as well as the reputational damage from the prior owner’s decision to kickstart a Neopets metaverse and NFT project. The cleanup began almost immediately. World of Neopia cancelled the planned metaverse and NFT plans. Then, it set about rebuilding the website.



Read more …

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.