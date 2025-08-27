Amazon’s Mass Effect series reportedly starts filming in late 2026

Amazon will reportedly begin filming its live-action Mass Effect series adaptation in Q4 2026, with a release seeming likely for the following year. The news arrives courtesy of Production Weekly (via IGN), which revealed the filming date amongst a host of other production updates, including for upcoming projects like DC’s Clayface, the second season of The Day of the Jackal, Resident Evil (Zach Cregger’s film), Street Fighter, Shōgun season two, and more.

Per details shared early, this Mass Effect adaptation will be executive produced by Karim Zreik, with BioWare’s Mike Gamble and producer Ari Arad overseeing developments. We also know the script is currently being worked on by Daniel Casey (F9), with Doug Jung (Chief of War, Mindhunter) as showrunner.

What is Amazon’s Mass Effect about?

A synopsis shared by IGN indicates the upcoming series will attempt to faithfully adapt the games, with the events of the original Mass Effect being the core inspiration: ‘In Mass Effect, Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier, must stop a rogue Spectre agent, Saren, who has allied with a deadly race of synthetic-organic machines known as the Reapers. As Shepard uncovers a vast galactic conspiracy, they assemble a diverse team of aliens and humans aboard the starship Normandy. Together, they race against time to prevent Saren from unleashing the Reapers and wiping out all advanced civilisations.’

As IGN notes, this plot is very similar to the story of the original title, although it remains unclear whether it’s a placeholder. It also pointed out one complication which will very likely divide fans: no matter how the games are adapted, some fans will be left disappointed.

By player, each Mass Effect game can differ wildly, as choices throughout the narrative have dramatic consequences that shift the story. That’s always been part of the franchise’s appeal: that players can make their own path, and see the world shifting around their decisions. One of the key, divisive choices, players make at the very beginning of their journey: whether ‘Commander Shepard’ will be a man or a woman.

No matter what casting choice the Amazon series goes with, it feels likely to frustrate fans. It will only be in clever writing and a deep understanding of lore that this upcoming adaptation is likely to win most fans back over.

That said, there’s certainly room for excitement in this prospect. The Mass Effect games are rich with unique lore and deep storytelling opportunities. In a world where Amazon recently managed to pull off a successful, well-loved Fallout adaptation that somewhat strayed from the source material, there’s certainly reasons to hope Mass Effect can do the same, and that an adaptation can do justice to the original adventure.

For now, it does appear there’ll be a significant wait for more news on that front. With the script and production currently in the works, and filming not set to take place until late 2026, we’ll have to stay patient to see more. In the meantime, those keen for more Mass Effect can always make time for another game playthrough, with brand new choices (or perhaps the same familiar, well-loved ones).

Also on ScreenHub: Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree preview: a graceful roguelite romp



Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree is a beautiful experience. Every frame in this roguelite adventure has clearly been inspired by traditional Japanese artwork, with touches of bright colour and cel-shading making a pretty picture of your journey. Even when the plot of the game grows darker, there is always a brightness and levity, thanks to the lush strokes that bring this story to life.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.