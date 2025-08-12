New Resident Evil film adaptation will feature original characters

Zach Cregger (Barbarian, Weapons) has revealed more about his upcoming Resident Evil film adaptation, confirming that while he’s a fan of the games, he’s taking a different direction for this project. In an interview with Inverse, Cregger said that he wouldn’t simply be retelling the events of the games, but instead preferred to tell a new story that operates within the lore and rules of the franchise.

‘Let me say this: this is not breaking the rules of the games,’ Cregger said. ‘I am the biggest worshiper of the games, so I’m telling a story that is a love letter to the games and follows the rules of the games.’

Notably, the director also confirmed the film will be ‘outside of the characters of the games’ and that it wouldn’t ‘tell Leon’s story, because Leon’s story is told in the games.’ Per Cregger, players already have that information, and so he’s not going to retread these stories. After all, fans can simply ‘play the game’ for that.

What we know about Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil

Regardless of the logic backing Cregger’s vision, there’s no doubt his ideas about a Resident Evil adaptation will disappoint some. In the past, film adaptations have shied away from direct adaptation, with the original Milla Jovovich-starring film series taking an entirely different track.

While 2021’s Welcome to Raccoon City did attempt a more character-accurate adaptation of the series, loosely adapting Resident Evil and RE2, many fans weren’t happy with its interpretation. (Although this film is genuinely quite fun, if a little silly.)

With each new confirmation that Resident Evil is being adapted – between the films and TV shows, there’s been plenty of these – there comes new hope the next project will be the one to completely understand the series. Cregger’s latest effort is being watched closely, with his recent film successes bringing promise, at the very least.

A declaration that his Resident Evil will focus on new characters might disappoint, but given Cregger’s horror prowess, there’s every reason to hope his spin on Resident Evil will provide a fresh, ultra-creepy take on the source material. Given each new Resident Evil game introduces its own spin on its horror lore, there’s certainly room for a cinematic adaptation with fresh flavour.

We’ll just have to wait to see what Cregger’s Resident Evil looks like. For now, the film is set to release in September 2026, so we won’t have to wait long to see what’s in store. In the meantime, those keen to learn more about Cregger and his unique horror style can now check out Weapons in theatres everywhere.

Also on ScreenHub: Umbrella: Australian film company expands into game publishing



Australian film distribution company Umbrella has announced an expansion into the world of video games, with the establishment of new publisher, Umbrella Gaming. As announced, this new arm is dedicated to supporting and releasing independent video games made within Australasia.



The first signing under the Umbrella Gaming banner is Pro Jank Footy from Powerbomb Games, which is a slapstick footy adaptation that pay homages to the beloved sport, while also lampooning it. As players attempt to score goals using their skills and/or ridiculous power-ups, they’ll be accompanied by narration from Aunty Donna‘s Broden Kelly.



‘When we set out to make Pro Jank Footy, we decided on two things,’ David Ashby, Powerbomb Games director said. ‘One, make a fun and chaotic retro throwback of Australian Rules Football. And two, keep the production an Australian story. Umbrella recognise the plethora of talent we have in this country, as we are one of many developers making weird and wonderful games that truly have appeal at home and abroad. We’re humbled to be their first.’

