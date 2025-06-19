Return to Silent Hill film set for release in January 2026

Return to Silent Hill, the Cineverse-produced adaptation of Konami’s Silent Hill 2, is officially set to arrive in US cinemas on 23 January 2026. It’s the first major Silent Hill adaptation in over a decade, with the last film, Revelation, arriving way back in 2012, to decidedly negative reviews.

The franchise hasn’t had much luck at the box office, with both major features being rejected by fans and newcomers alike. That’s despite the video game franchise being highly regarded for its cinematic, horrific atmosphere and storytelling. For whatever reason, the games have never been translated well, with various writers and directors misunderstanding the unique world and horror of the adventures.

Return to Silent Hill is a new attempt at capturing what made the franchise special, and while there’s reasons to be cautious about this upcoming release, there is some hope, too. As previously announced, Cineverse is leading production, and after its success with Terrifier 3, it’s well-positioned to market and distribute this horror adventure.

Brandon Hill, executive director of acquisitions for Cineverse, also recently expressed a great reverence for the Silent Hill series that indicated, at the very least, there is passion for Konami’s original creation backing this upcoming adaptation.

‘Silent Hill is one of the best video game franchises, period,’ Hill told Variety. ‘And [director] Christophe Gans did a phenomenal job capturing the atmosphere of the games once again with Return to Silent Hill.’

Read: Death Stranding is being adapted into an animated film

In a press release, members of the production and development team mentioned authentic adaptation, and a ‘genuine understanding of fanship.’ Gans also claimed the upcoming film was ‘created out of a deep respect for a true masterpiece of a game.’

So far, the team is making all the right noises – and while delivery of the film is entirely another matter, there’s every chance Return to Silent Hill will be the adaptation that fans deserve. As indicated by the film’s description, there will be plenty familiar about the story told.

Image: Cineverse

‘James (Jeremy Irvine), a man broken after his relationship with the love of his life, Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson), ends. When a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, he finds a once-recognisable town transformed by an unknown evil. While James desperately searches for Mary he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town.’

With early images paying homage to Silent Hill 2, there’s plenty of promise here. Fans will need to stay patient for a better look at what’s to come – but January 2026 will be here before we know it.