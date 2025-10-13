All the biggest new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Undusted: Letters from the Past (13 October)

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch (16 October)

‘Adora returns home after her mother’s passing. She starts to clean long ignored items within the house. As each object is restored to its pristine condition, the items start whispering memories of the past to her. As she cleans more items, she discovers forgotten and even hidden stories. What kinds of stories will she experience?’

Just Dance 2026 Edition (14 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

‘Gather your friends and family and turn your home into a dance floor with Just Dance 2026 Edition, featuring 40 exciting new tracks! From chart-topping hits to timeless classics, there’s something for everyone.’

Ball x Pit (15 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Ball x Pit is a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite. Batter hordes of enemies with ricocheting balls and gather the riches of the pit to expand your homestead, generate resources and recruit unique heroes.’

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (16 October)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Whether you’re a die-hard Pokémon video games fan or about to toss your first Poké Ball, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has plenty to offer for Trainers of all types. Experience classic gameplay with modern twists that are sure to revolutionise your Pokémon RPG experience.’

Reach (16 October)

Platform(s): PC VR, PlayStation VR2

‘The ground-breaking cinematic action-adventure from nDreams Elevation – the VR immersion expert’s pioneering new studio. Embody a reluctant hero, wield extraordinary abilities, and journey into a perilous world of crossed realities. Make every move matter to shape your destiny. Are you ready to make the leap?’

Escape From Duckov (16 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘After waking up from a strange dream, you find yourself in Duckov’s world. There are various enemies hiding outside around your shelter. After leaving, you need to explore cautiously and try to collect supplies for your future. There’s no time to explain, rookie duck! Becoming a stronger soldier is what you need most now!’

Sunken Engine (16 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘Sunken Engine is a ship repair simulation game with a distinctive Lovecraftian atmosphere. After your father’s untimely death, you must keep the business you inherited alive. This means not only repairing ships but also keeping customers satisfied, maintaining the town’s order, and uncovering the mysteries your father left behind. Yet every new ship brings new challenges and ominous secrets.’

Keeper (17 October)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘From video games veteran Lee Petty and Double Fine Productions, Keeper is an atmospheric puzzle adventure in which a long-forgotten lighthouse is awakened and, joined by a spirited seabird, it embarks upon a heartening tale of unlikely companionship, and an unexpected journey into realms beyond understanding.’

Away From Home (17 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘Late at night you enter their world. You will inhabit a girl named Abby and influence the world around her. Accompanied by her brother Michael you will traverse unfamiliar places, character conflicts, and story affecting decision making. You have the power to help the world or let it rot. Careful, your presence has caught the attention of something sinister…’

