What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, ABC iview, SBS, BritBox and more

ABC iview

The Search for the Palace Letters (8 Jan)

This documentary tells the story of Professor Jenny Hocking, the historian who took on the Australian Government and HM Queen Elizabeth II in a landmark legal battle – and won.

Back Roads – Season 10 (8 Jan)

Take the road less travelled and visit some of the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Heather Ewart and guest presenters return to discover more remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Australia’s Open (8 Jan)

Every January, the Australian Open commands global attention, but when off-court drama steals the show, Australia itself becomes part of the spectacle.

Darby & Joan (14 Jan)

Former cop Jack Darby & English nurse Joan Kirkhope collide in the outback & become entangled in a string of mysteries. Forming an unlikely investigative duo, they quickly realise the greatest mystery they face is each other.

Total Control – Season 3 (14 Jan)

Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths return in the final series of Total Control. Kingmaker, Alex Irving, is at the centre of power in the nation’s capital but what she’s about to discover will test her like never before.

Muster Dogs – Season 2 (14 Jan)

Five Australian Border Collie puppies set out into the world to meet their new owners, establishing a lifelong bond as they take their first steps to becoming a Champion Muster Dog.

Stan

2024 Golden Globes (8 Jan)

Live broadcast of the 81st Golden Globe Awards (also available on demand) from the Berverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

SBS On Demand

Two Weeks to Live (8 Jan)

Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones, Doctor Who) is a young woman raised by a paranoid survivalist mother, who is convinced that the world will end in a fortnight. With a ticking clock until the apocalypse, Kim (Williams) is on a mission to avenge her father’s murder in the half-month she has left.

Culprits (11 Jan)

Joe Petrus is living the American dream: a fiancé to Jules, dad to Frankie and Bud, and starting his own business in a sleepy suburban town. But unbeknownst to his family, Joe has a secret.

BritBox

Death in Paradise: Christmas Special (9 Jan)

A festive special of the long-running series in which a London detective finds himself on a Caribbean island investigating complex murders.

Binge

Grand Designs UK (10 Jan)

Kevin McCloud returns to follow some of the most ambitious home self-building projects around the United Kingdom. From a Neo-Gothic cemetery lodge in South West London to a derelict 17th-century flour mill in Cornwall, they have to be seen to be believed. But will our homeowners stay within their budgets and schedules, or will their big dreams result in bigger blowouts?

Ted – Season 1 (11 Jan)

Ted. Image: Binge.

More than a decade after a foul-mouthed teddy bear named Ted came to life and ran amok in big-screen hit Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s talking bear is back. Eight-part series Ted takes audiences back to the 1990s as a teenage John Bennett (Max Burkholder) navigates high-school life in Boston with his fluffy best friend by his side in the years following Ted’s brief brush with fame.

Secrets of Penthouse – Season 1 (13 Jan)

When Bob Guccione founded Penthouse magazine in 1965, most believed he was crazy to take on Playboy – though he was soon laughing all the way to the bank, a multimillionaire pushing the boundaries of adult entertainment. However, upon his death in 2010, his entire fortune was gone. This four-part docuseries charts his epic rise and fall, as told by those who knew him best.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1 (14 Jan)

Three decades after the events of the original series, Belgravia: The Next Chapter picks up in 1871 and centres around the story of Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright). Following a whirlwind courtship, he marries Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), a newcomer to Belgravia’s high society.

Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Echo (10 Jan)

From Marvel Studios, Echo shines a spotlight on Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 14 (10 Jan)

Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob’s Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn’t afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob’s wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business.

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs – Season 1 (10 Jan)

A group of dog handlers and their canine companions from around the world prepare to compete at a dog show with a difference.

Daughters of the Cult – Season 1 (11 Jan)

A five-episode series looking at a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members who took part in a deadly wave of violence and abuse in the name of their leader, Ervil LeBaron

Netflix

Boy Swallows Universe (11 Jan)

Boy Swallows Universe. Image: Netflix.

A coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brisbane that blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world. A lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter.

Sonic Prime: Chapter 3 (11 Jan)

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

Lift (12 Jan)

A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane – 40,000 feet in the air.

Paramount+

Geordie Shore – Season 24 (10 Jan)

Holly’s pregnant, Marnie’s getting hitched, Charlotte’s a new mum, Sophie’s shacking up with her new bf and James is besotted.

Epic Animal Migrations: Patagonia (10 Jan)

A look at Patagonia, in South America, a unique landscape in which animals need to stay on the move.

Deer Squad – Season 3 (10 Jan)

Four deer use their Planet Powers to help Platinum City’s humans and animals.

The Hunt For The Family Court Killer (10 Jan)

A deep dive into homegrown terrorism, domestic violence and the rise of conservative men’s rights groups – this new four-part series explores an unseemly but relevant chapter of Australian life.

SkyMed – Season 2 (12 Jan)

The medics and pilots fly air ambulances across Northern Canada are the focus of this returning series. Blending personal stories with amazing medical rescues in the most far-out conditions, you can expect plenty of drama.

The Gilded Age – Season 2 (14 Jan)

Season 2 starts on Easter morning 1883.

Apple TV+

Criminal Record (10 Jan)

This eight-part London-based series starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo follows two detectives with opposing perspectives on a high-profile murder case.