What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Paramount+, ABC iview, and more

Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys (7 Dec)

A teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town after a tragedy disrupts her life, and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

Leave the World Behind (8 Dec)

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices and two strangers appear at their door. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la and Kevin Bacon.

Stan

The Calling (8 Dec)

An adaptation of Dror Mashiani’s novel The Missing File, the American crime procedural drama The Calling stars Jeff Wilbusch (Bad Banks, Oslo) as NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a routine investigation turns upside down. All episodes at once.

The Famous Five (10 Dec)

Inspired by Enid Blyton’s children’s novels, this new series reimagines the author’s iconic stories for a modern audience. Packed with epic adventures, the first feature-length episode of the brand new series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous and action-packed adventures.

Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial (10 Dec)

Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial. Image: Stan.

This Stan Original Documentary traces the origins of their groundbreaking and controversial reports in 2018 and the subsequent stories on 60 Minutes, to Ben Roberts-Smith mounting Australia’s biggest defamation trial.

Paramount+

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? (4 Dec)

Rush bassist Geddy Lee travels to the homes of some of music’s most renowned bass players and digs into the stories that make these musicians stand out. The new four-part series features episodes with Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Les Claypool (Primus), Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins) and Rob Trujillo (Metallica).

The Envoys – Season 2 (7 Dec)

Priests Pedro Salinas and Simón Antequera delve into a web of mystery and murder in a Galician convent. With three blind nuns bearing witness to a supposed miracle, the battle between lies and faith escalates.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie (9 Dec)

In this animated feature, Baby Shark is forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family’s move to the big city and must adjust to his new life without his best friend William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana, who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

BritBox

Sister Boniface Mysteries: Christmas Special (4 Dec)

Sister Boniface Mysteries: Christmas Special. Image: BritBox.

When a precious jewel is stolen from a snowbound train, the crime-solving nun turns from passenger to detective – uncovering murder, ancient curses and dark family secrets.

DocPlay

Railway Murders (4 Dec)

This six-part true crime series considers the history of blood on the tracks of Britain, compiled from the files of Scotland Yard and the Railways Police.

Because We Have Each Other (7 Dec)

An intimate documentary, five years in the making, that chronicles the life of Janet, Buddha and their five adult children: a neurodiverse family on the working-class fringe. Director Sari Braithwaite (AUS) is available for interview.

Is There Anybody Out There (7 Dec)

A ‘deeply personal and disarmingly honest documentary’ in which filmmaker Ella Glendining searches for individuals with the same rare disability as herself.

SBS On Demand

The Doll Factory (7 Dec)

A new series, based on the novel of the same name, starring Esme Creed-Miles, Mirren Mack and Éanna Hardwicke. Six episodes available.

Everyone Else Burns (7 Dec)

Everyone Else Burns. Image: SBS On Demand.

A coming-of-age comedy centred on a British family and their conservative Christian sect. A mother, father, teenage daughter and tween son have to contend with personal ambition, morality, university, bullying, and the (possible) end of the world.

Prisoner (7 Dec)

A down-at-heel Danish prison faces closure unless it can turn itself around and start gaining better publicity. Six episodes available.

Disney+

Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – Wild Blue Yonder (3 Dec)

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) join forces again as they come up against the Toymaker.

Their Stories (3 Dec)

A Star Original series in which Isabel discovers she was used as a front in her husband’s corruption scheme and finds herself under house arrest with her daughter.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (8 Dec)

While making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg damages a snow plow and starts worrying he wont get what he desperately wants for Christmas.

Doctor Who – 60th Anniversary Special – The Giggle (10 Dec)

The third special anniversary.

Apple TV+

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial (6 Dec)

Three-part documentary series about the murder of John Lennon, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland.

Prime Video

Prisoner’s Daughter (5 Dec)

In this film, long-time prisoner Max (Brian Cox) is granted a compassionate release with the condition he reside with his daughter, Maxine (Kate Beckinsale), following a cancer diagnosis.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 (8 Dec)

In this film sequel, James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend the holidays at a fancy pants ski resort in the Austrian Alps, but can Hayley and James’ romance make it through another dodgy family Christmas?

Merry Little Batman (8 Dec)

In this animated family action comedy, young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve and soon has to defend his home (and Gotham) from holiday-hating villains.

Binge

Strife (6 Dec)

A new eight-part Australian comedy drama series in which a fortysomething former magazine editor (played by Asher Keddie) starts blogging from home in order to represent women with a similar experience to hers … and becomes a huge success in the process.

Smothered – Season 1 (6 Dec)

Sammy and Tom’s chance encounter seems to signal romance, the downside being they have three weeks until they can never speak again.

Reality (9 Dec)

A new crime drama film based on the real-life interrogation of Reality Winner by the FBI.

TikTok Awards (10 Dec)

The inaugural TikTok Awards, celebrating the most popular creators, trends and viral moments on the platform from 2023, hosted by Tony Armstrong, Abbie Chatfield and Kat Clark host.