What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Prime, Binge, AMC+ and more

Netflix

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (15 April)

The British comedian refutes the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days with his takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

Our Living World (17 April)

Series. A new, stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett which explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on Earth.

The Circle – Season 6 (17 April)

Series. Return of the reality competition in which contestants have to choose whether to be themselves or other people while chasing a cash prize.

The Grimm Variations (17 April)

The Grimm Variations. Image: Netflix.

Anime series. A reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairytales from the perspective of their sister, Charlotte.

Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scaregiver (19 April)

Film (2024). The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge and legends are made. Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounso and Ed Skrein.

Stan

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2 (15 April)

Sullivan’s Crossing. Image: Stan.

Based on the best-selling books by Robyn Carr, this series follows Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father Sully. In Season 2, Maggie takes it upon herself to care for Sully following a terrible stroke, while Cal finds himself at a crossroads, torn between his affection for Maggie and the fear that he might hold her back from returning to Boston. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson.

Such Brave Girls (18 April)

Produced by A24, this British sitcom that follows two sisters, Josie and Billie, and their single mother Deb, a tight and thoroughly co-dependent family unit. Navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and a self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn’t care less about them, Such Brave Girls is a hilarious slice of family dysfunction. Starring Kat Saddler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey.

Binge

The Sympathizer – Season 1 (15 April)

In 1975, at the culmination of the Vietnam War, half-French, half-Vietnamese spy the Captain (Aussie Hoa Xuande), who’s been embedded in the South Vietnam army, is forced to flee to the US. Ingratiating himself with the South Vietnamese refugee community, he grapples with his loyalties as he continues to spy on them and report back to the Viet Cong. Based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and also starring Robert Downey Jr – in four different roles – and Sandra Oh.

Alice & Jack – Season 1 (19 April)

Alice & Jack. Image: Binge.

UK miniseries about how love plays out between two very different people over 15 years. Created by Mad Men writer Victor Levin and starring Andrea Riseborough and Domnall Gleeson. Also stars Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel.

Disney+

Were The Lucky Ones (17 April)

Miniseries. A Jewish family ties to reuinite – and survive – after becoming separated during World War II. This new limited series TV adaptation is based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, and inspired by a true story. Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman and Sam Woolf.

BritBox

Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling (16 April)

Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling. Image: BritBox.

Following the success of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, the actor, alongside presenter and best friend Phil MacHugh, embarks on a new adventure in Norway. This show sees the pair get to know the people and the places of Norway on a spectacular trip. Travelling around 2,000 miles from Oslo to the Arctic North, they take in some dramatic remote scenery and unexpected urban exploits. Starring Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Vigil) and Scottish TV Presenter Phil MacHugh (Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling).

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Seasons 1–6 (18 April)

Miss Marple returns to solve crimes in a new season. Miss Jane Marple, an elderly lady learns of various mysterious and dangerous crimes and murders in her town. She sets out to help the local police solve the cases with her sharp mind and unparalleled powers of observation. Starring Geraldine McEwan (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Henry V), Julia McKenzie (Notes of a Scandal, Cranford) and Stephen Churchett (Doctor Who, The House of Elliot).

SBS On Demand

Faithless (15 April)

Series. After Sam and Tracy Amin attend a tense meeting at their daughter’s school, Tracy is tragically killed by an ice-cream-van. Egyptian-Irish Sam must raise his three daughters with some support from his Egyptian father and Irish mother-in-law, and his narcissistic half-brother. A comedic and insightful look at multicultural Ireland.

AMC+ & Shudder

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness, Shudder & AMC+ (15 April)

Documentary. On the tenth anniversary of the Australian found-footage film The Tunnel, this documentary delves into the filmmakers attempts to challenge how films are financed and distributed, and the lasting impact The Tunnel has enjoyed internationally. The original film The Tunnel also available on 15 April.

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here – Season 2, AMC+ (18 April)

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here. Image: AMC+.

Series. Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, this series shines a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain about whether justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.

Prime Video

Puppy Love (18 April)

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Going Home With Tyler Cameron (18 April)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron. Image: Prime Video.

Series starring reality TV star and former The Bachelorette ‘heartthrob’ Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

Paramount+

Dicks: The Musical (18 April)

Film (2023). Two business rivals find out they’re identical twins – after which they swap identities in a bid to bring their divorced parents back together. Starring Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lane.

ARK: The Animated Series (19 April)

ARK: The Animated Series. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Helena Walker – a survivor and our protagonist – is our heroine … after her initial awakening on The Island. Starring Madeleine Madden, Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Yeoh.