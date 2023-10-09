What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Prime, Apple TV+, Binge and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (9 to 15 October 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you may enjoy our October Cinema Guide instead.

Prime Video

One Shot: Overtime Elite – Season 1 (9 October)

Image: Prime Video.

Miniseries following the ups and downs of seven US basketball players as they take on challenges and training in search of a professional career.

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby – Season 1 (12 October)

A documentary with unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes going-ons of premiership rugby.

Everybody Loves Diamonds – Season 1 (13 October)

A band of small-time Italian thieves manage to hoodwink top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Pantheon – Seasons 1 & 2 (15 October)

A young woman receives messages from an unknown number, claiming to be from her dead dad. IN investigating this, falls into a bigger conspiracy involving the singularity.

Stan

Nancy Drew – Seasons 1–3 (9 October)

The 2019 TV series gets an outing on Stan, starring Kennedy McMann and Leah Lewis and based on the popular series of mystery novels about a teenage amateur sleuth published under the collective pseudonym Carolyn Keene.

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 1 (11 October)

Sullivan’s Crossing. Image: Stan.

A scandal in the city forces neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan to flee and, in the process, try to reconnect with her small-town past.

Rugby World Cup 2023 – 9 September to 29 October (9 October)

Every match of the Rugby World Cup 2023 with all the action from the tournament streaming ad-free, live and on demand, in 4K Ultra HD.

DocPlay

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (9 October)

This multi-Emmy Award-winning series follows the late food writer and chef Anthony Bourdain as he travels the world to explore new cultures and cuisines. All 12 seasons will stream on DocPlay.

SBS On Demand

Alone: Frozen (10 October)

Alone: Frozen – Season 1. Image: SBS.

Six Alone veterans take part in this extra-extreme challenge, relying on their skills, experience and ten chosen items to survive 50 days along the freezing coast of Labrador, Canada, home to the black bear and polar bear.

Dreaming Whilst Black – Season 1 (10 October)

An aspiring filmmaker is languishing in a dead-end job until he decides to change things up and chase his dreams. But he still has to contend with financial and romantic woes and his own grasp on reality.

Hidden Assets – Season 2 (12 October)

The Irish crime drama returns for a new season, with changes afoot at the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Thicker Than Water – Season 3 (12 October)

The third and final season of the Swedish drama that began in 2014 – along with seasons 1 and 2, which will also be streaming, for those who need to catch up.

Binge

The Real Housewives of Sydney (10 October)

Binge’s new and reimagined edition of the reality TV franchise, the previous iteration of which was cancelled in 2019 after one season. Get ready for infighting, ostentatious wealth and a whole lot of drama.

Shining Vale – Season 2 (14 October)

Shining Vale. Image: Binge.

The return of Courteney Cox as Pat Phelps, in a show about a family that finds itself living in a house with a terrible past – not that anyone except Pat notices.

Halloween (2018) – (15 October)

Jamie lee Curtis returns in the role of Laurie Strode and confronts veritable menace Michael Myres four decades after he first tried to kill her. Absolute scenes.

ABC iview

The 5 With Zan Rowe – Series 2 (10 October)

Rowe returns to interview stars in her signature style – starting with singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher.

Paramount+

Anything for Fame (2023) – (11 October)

A new documentary examining contemporary celebrity in the internet age – AKA the virtual Wild West.

Frasier (13 October)

It’s back! Filmed in front of a live studio audience, Frasier Crane is back to face new challenges, new relationships – and, surely, to give us a few good laughs along the way.

Girl in The Basement (2021) – (15 October)

A thriller about Sarah, a teenager imprisoned by her dad in the family basement for more than 20 years, while others in the family think she’s run off to be with her boyfriend.

Netflix

Big Vape: Rise and Fall of Juul (11 October)

In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company, until an epidemic causes all sorts of problems.

The Fall of the House of Usher (12 October)

The Fall of the House of Usher. Image: Netflix.

A new mini-series inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story. To secure their fortune, two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs start dying one by one.

DocPlay

Hillsong: God Goes Viral (12 October)

A Storyville documentary exploring the global megachurch Hillsong, charting its growth and exploring darker stories in the organisation.

Disney+

Goosebumps (13 October)

A new series inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling books follows a group of five high-schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry – Season 1 (13 October)

Brie Larson stars in Lessons in Chemistry. Image: Apple TV+.

A new series based on the bestselling 2022 novel by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1950s, it follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

Shudder

Creepshow – Series 4 (13 October)

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, Creepshow returns for a new season. It’s billed as ‘a comic book coming to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page …’