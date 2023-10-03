The Fall of the House of Usher – need to know

What’s The Fall of the House of Usher?

A new miniseries inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s short story of the same name. To secure their Fornato Pharmaceuticals fortune, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs start dying one by one.

Who’s in The Fall of the House of Usher?

Thos show stars Carla Gugino (Watchmen), Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica).

Who created The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix?

Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor).

Who directs The Fall of the House of Usher?

Mike Flanagan, again, and Michael Fimognari.

Show me The Fall of the House of Usher trailer

How many episodes are in the series?

Eight.

When and where can I watch The Fall of the House of Usher?

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Netflix on 12 October.