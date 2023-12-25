What’s new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, Disney+, Prime, ABC iview and more

Netflix

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (25 Dec)

A new stand-up special looking at end of humanity, political correctness, weddings, funerals and AI.

Berlin (29 Dec)

Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. Starring Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann and Mark Ruffalo.

Stan

Bump – Season 4 (26 Dec)

Bump. Image: Stan.

The new season of Bump picks up two years after season three. Now finding their feet in the world as full-grown adults, Oly and Santi are trying to stabilise their small family unit with their challenging seven-year-old Jacinda.

ABC iview

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (25 Dec)

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo makes its return to the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in 2023 with a brand new show.

New Year’s Eve (31 Dec)

The ABC’s NYE 2023 concert and fireworks celebration is back again and set to light up the night when it airs Saturday, 31 December from 8.30pm.

SBS On Demand

Letterkenny – Season 12 (27 Dec)

Letterkenny: Season 12. Image: SBS On Demand.

In this Canadian comedy series, the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players continue to fight in their attempts to better each other. Six episodes available.

Pagan Peak – Season 3 (28 Dec)

Investigators Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter are now become bitter enemies and, a number of brutal murders take place on the German-Austrian borderlands, things are getting even more complicated. Eight episodes available.

Something Undone (28 Dec)

Canadian true-crime podcasters Jo and Farid delve into the 1980s slaughter of a family of five, inadvertently uncovering a dark family secret that ruthlessly haunts Jo. Ten episodes available.

The Cinderella Murder (28 Dec)

In this Belgian series, 12 jurors have to reach a decision on a mysterious murder case but their private lives start interfering with their views on the case. Eight episodes available.

Disney+

Doctor Who: Holiday Special (26 Dec)

The Church On Ruby Road is the first outing of the Doctor to star Ncuti Gatwa, with Millie Gibson playing Ruby, his new companion.

Prime Video

Hypnotic (26 Dec)

Detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) goes on the hunt for his missing daughter. With the help of a psychic, he finds things get pretty weird pretty quickly.

Binge

The Last Year of Television 2023 (28 Dec)

Mitch McTaggart returns for a look back at the year that was on our TV screens.

Dungeons and Dragone: Honor Among Thieves (29 Dec)

The latest big-screen take on the popular adventure game, starring Chris Pine.