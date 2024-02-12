What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, Binge, iview and more

Netflix

Love is Blind – Season 6 (14 Feb)

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks. Starring Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey.

The Vince Staples Show (15 Feb)

Series. Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach. Starring Vince Staples.

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies (16 Feb)

Series. Inspired by AFL legend Eddie Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Starring Hunter Page-Lochard, Miah Madden, Leela Varghese, Crystal Nguyen, Billy Betts.

Einstein and the Bomb (16 Feb)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

SBS On Demand

Chasing the Dragon (12 Feb)

Film. Crippled Ho comes to Hong Kong as an illegal immigrant in 1963 and establishes an underworld empire. Starring Donnie Yen, Andy Lau and Philip Keung.

The Matchmakers (14 Feb)

New documentary series exploring the private worlds of three of Australia’s most successful cultural matchmakers.

Estonia (15 Feb)

Drama series based on the real-life disaster of the car ferry MS Estonia in 1994, in which 852 people died, and the subsequent accident investigation.

Binge

Grimsburg – Season 1 (12 Feb)

New animated comedy series starring Jon Hamm as the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – his family.

S.W.A.T – Season 7 (17 Feb)

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

Stan

Three Women (16 Feb)

New series adapted from the internationally best-selling book of the same name by author and show creator Lisa Taddeo. An intimate and haunting portrayal of female desire that finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Starring Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin), the series follows Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades three spectacular ‘ordinary’ women to tell her their stories. Her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Paramount+

NCIS – Season 21 (13 Feb)

Torres gambles everything when he confronts the man who terrorised his family when he was growing up, but – naturally – the NCIS team is there to help.

NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 3 (13 Feb)

New adventures await the team of Naval criminal investigators on the Hawaiian islands.

The Neighbourhood – Season 6 (13 Feb)

We’re back in Los Angeles with Dave and the Johnsons as they try to get used to their new lives outside the Midwest.

Willie Nelson & Family (13 Feb)

Documentary exploring the life and loves of the iconic musician, from his humble beginnings in Texas to global stardom.

FBI – Season 6 (14 Feb)

An explosion on a bus kills innocent passengers and the team responds quickly in their search for the terrorists behind the blast.

FBI: International – Season 3 (14 Feb)

The team has plenty to deal with after a huge explosion devastates their headquarters.

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 5 (14 Feb)

The team races against the clock to untangle a dangerous new mystery.

100 Days to Indy (15 Feb)

This six-part documentary series goes behind the scenes with the key players in the NTT IndyCar Series in the run up to the Indianapolis 500.

Ghosts – Season 3 (16 Feb)

The otherworldly inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion return.

So Help Me Todd – Season 2 (16 Feb)

Todd and Margaret need to take a long hard look at their working relationship when Todd says he’s opening his own PI business.

Blue Blood – Season 14, Part One (17 Feb)

The fourteenth and final season of the long-running police series starring Tom Selleck as New York police commissioner Frank Reagan.

Fire Country – Season 2 (17 Feb)

Bode finds himself back in prison, threatening to upend his newfound sense of direction.

ABC iview

Midsomer Murders – Season 24 (16 Feb)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter, endeavour to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of this delightful yet deadly county of Midsomer.

Death in Paradise – Season 12 (18 Feb)

Death in Paradise. Image: ABC.

The sun-soaked whodunnit returns for more murder mysteries with a light touch and a warm heart.

DocPlay

Murky Skies (12 Feb)

Three-part thriller. Fuelled by unexplained illnesses, lost evidence, mysterious cargo, and a missing black box, the 1992 crash of an Israeli Boeing 747 into an apartment building in Amsterdam remains a three-decades-old mystery.

BritBox

Silent Witness – Season 21 (15 Feb)

We’re back (again) with a team of talented forensic pathologists and scientists who direct their skills towards solving heinous crimes.

Apple TV+

The New Look (14 Feb)

The New Look. Image: Apple TV+.

Ten-episode series. The story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and contemporaries such as Coco Chanel and Cristóbal Balenciaga navigated the tumult and trauma of World War II and launched a new era of fashion. Stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (16 Feb)

A new ten-part docuseries that takes a look at the 20-year journey of a team that went from a struggling franchise to renowned football dynasty.

Prime Video

Five Blind Dates (13 Feb)

In this film, a fortune teller tells a woman she will meet her true love on one of the next five dates. Stars Shuang Hu.

You Hurt My Feelings (13 Feb)

In this film, a novelist’s marriage nosedives when she overhears her husband giving an honest review of her latest book. Stars Amber Tamblyn and David Cross.

This Is Me…Now (16 Feb)

Film. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in this love story co-written by Lopez.

Disney+

Life & Beth – Season 2 (16 Feb)

Life & Beth. Image: Disney+.

Beth and John’s relationship deepens, prompting questions around marriage and how to solve the couple’s communication problems. Stars Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.