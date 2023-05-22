What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more

Netflix

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023)

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

Muted (Limited Series)

Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read: What to watch in May: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Apple TV+

Prehistoric Planet. image: Apple TV+.

Prehistoric Planet (Season 2)

Travel back 66 millions years to a time when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas and skies. Narrated by David Attenborough. Streams 23 May.

Platonic

Platonic former best friends approaching midlife reconnect after a long rift; the duo’s friendship becomes more consuming and destabilises their lives. Stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. Streams 24 May.

Stan

Run the World (Season 2)

Four best friends living in Harlem continue to strive for world domination. Streams 26 May.

Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher, this celebrated film follows a kind Italian peasant and his family, who are blatantly exploited by a tobacco baroness. Streams 21 May.

Disney+

American Born Chinese. Image: Disney+.

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu – Oscar-nominated actors from Everything Everywhere All at Once – feature in this Disney fantasy series based on the novel by Gene Luen Yang. Streams 24 May.

The Clearing

Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches), Miranda Otto (The Daughter) and Guy Pearce (Memento) lead this adaptation of author J.P. Pomare’s bestselling crime thriller, inspired by real-life cults in Australia and around the world. The eight-part series follows a woman forced to confront the nightmares of her past in order to stop a secret cult intent on gathering children to fulfil its master plan. Streams 24 May.

Read: The Clearing on Disney+: Kate Mulvany and Hazem Shammas talk cults and lies

Prime Video

Three Thousand Years of Longing. Image: Prime Video.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic, content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes.

Read: Three Thousand Years of Longing: George Miller’s wish upon two stars

Binge

Teen Wolf Season 5

The continuation of Jeff Davis’s American supernatural drama, loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name. Streams 25 May.

The Exhibit (Season 1)

In this reality TV show, seven artists compete for a $100,000 prize and an exhibit at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

Seeking Brother Husband (Season 1)

American reality TV show in which women in polyamorous relationships seek additional male partners. Streams 26 May.

Paramount+

The Infernal Machine. Image: Paramount+.

The Infernal Machine (2022)

Guy Pearce plays a reclusive author who begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. Streams 23 May.

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1).

Piecing together expert testimony and newly discovered evidence to reveal the warning signs that led to major disasters on American soil. Streams 24 May.