What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, Paramount+ and more

Netflix

Singles Inferno – Season 3 (12 Dec)

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island, navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (12 Dec)

In this docuseries, the US women’s national team pursues its third consecutive title amid trials and triumphs at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The Crown – Season 6 Part 2 (14 Dec)

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (15 Dec)

From Academy award-winning studio Aardman, the sequel to the beloved 2000 classic Chicken Run sees a fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.

Stan

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich (11 Dec)

This docuseries follows former glamour model and Love Island UK star Olivia Atwood as she explores the new and uncharted world of selling sex online. Throughout the series, Olivia embeds herself in the American sex industry, going above and beyond to get a taste of what performers contend with by getting on OnlyFans, asking viewers: is it as easy and as lucrative as it seems?

Detective #24 (13 Dec)

From the award-winning producers behind Midsommar, this character-led detective series explores the compelling, complex relationship between a unique and distinctive duo brought together through circumstances beyond their control.

Paramount+

The Lady and the Legend (13 Dec)

The Lady And The Legend. Image: Network 10/ Paramount+.

A film commemorating Tony Bennett’s illustrious career and his decade-long musical journey with Lady Gaga. The documentary is an intimate and unique portrayal of their extraordinary collaboration and a realistic view into Bennett’s last days.

80 For Brady (14 Dec)

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star in this ‘hilarious and heartfelt comedy inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure’.

Big Boys – Season 1 (15 Dec)

This British television sitcom stars Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing as first-year university students who live together, set in 2013, told from the point of view of the character Jack as he recovers from his father’s death and explores his sexuality for the first time.

Finestkind (16 Dec)

A film about two brothers (Ben Foster and Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as adults over a fateful summer. Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on high stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang.

BritBox

Stonemouth (13 Dec)

Stewart Gilmour (Peter Mullan) returns to his hometown for his best friend’s funeral after being run out of Stonemouth two years earlier by his girlfriend Ellie’s criminal family, and is forced to face up to his past while uncovering the sinister truth behind his friend’s apparent suicide.

Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie (14 Dec)

Lifelong Agatha Christie fanboy Alan Carr embarks on a personal Great British adventure inspired by his literary heroine, heading off in search of the places that inspired her.

Archie (14 Dec)

Archie. Image: Britbox.

Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, this exclusive BritBox Original drama explores the life of Archibald Alexander Leach (AKA Cary Grant) through the lofty highs and troubling lows of his life and career, showcasing the actor’s life from humble beginnings, growing up in poverty in Bristol as Archibald Leach to his unlikely journey into show business, and his Hollywood life at the height of his fame: handsome, wealthy, and one of the most sought-after movie stars in the world.

ABC iview

Prosecuting Evil (13 Dec)

The fascinating story of one of the Holocaust’s most heroic figures, Ben Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg trial prosecutor.

Project Wild Series 1 (14 Dec)

‘Nature nerd’ Dr Ann Jones travels through the Indo-Pacific region to find the dedicated people bringing our planet’s amazing animals, plants and ecosystems back from the brink.

Gardening Australia Christmas (15 Dec)

Gardening Australia Christmas. Image: ABC.

Costa gives garden bed gifts, Jane explores a florist’s paradise, Millie sets up for summer success, Tammy creates beautiful living wreaths, and Clarence learns about Christmas beetles.

Barry Humphries In His Own Words (15 Dec)

A look back at the life and work of Barry Humphries, told in his own words from archival interviews with the man himself.

Living With Devils (17 Dec)

In a wild and windswept corner of Australia, acclaimed film-maker Simon Plowright spends a year living with the iconic but endangered marsupial, the Tasmanian Devil.

SBS On Demand

Monterossi (14 Dec)

An Italian series in which TV writer Carlo Monterossi has just decided to abandon his successful show when a hitman arrives at his door, sparking a whole new set of questions. Six episodes available.

Apple TV+

The Family Plan (15 Dec)

This film follows Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg), who loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats.

Disney+

Planners – Season 2 (13 Dec)

With her marriage to Marcos now at an end, Malena confronts unemployment and uncertainty.

Prime Video

Los Farad: Season 1 (12 Dec)

Los Farad: Image: Prime Video.

Oskar’s life changes forever when he crosses paths with the wealthy Farad family, plunging him into international arms trafficking.

The Black Demon (12 Dec)

In this sci-fi film, an idyllic family holiday takes a turn for the worse when a the family makes the acquaintance of a megalodon shark intent on protecting its territory.

Reacher: Season 2 (15 Dec)

Reacher gets the band back together with three of his former teammates-slash-chosen-family.

Death’s Game: Season 1 (16 Dec)

In this South Korean show, a man contemplating suicide meets Death and has to experience death on repeat.

DocPlay

On the Adamant (11 Dec)

On the Adamant. Image: TS Productions.

Winner of the 2023 Berlinale’s prestigious Golden Bear Award, this film from French director Nicolas Philibert (To Be and To Have) invites viewers to spend time with the residents of a floating art-therapy centre in Paris.

To Be and To Have (11 Dec)

Philibert’s multi-award-winning 2002 documentary, also streams on DocPlay from 11 December.

A Compassionate Spy (14 Dec)

From director Steve James (Hoop Dreams), this documentary tells the story of Manhattan Project scientist Ted Hall, who shared classified nuclear secrets with Russia.

Binge

Vigil – Season 2 (11 Dec)

The return of the series in which a Scottish trawler’s mysterious disappearance and a death on a nuclear sub leads to a clash between the British police and security services.

Found – Season 1 (11 Dec)

Found. Image: Binge .

Shanola Hampton stars in this crime drama show about a crisis management firm and the dedicated team that sets its sights on finding (and not forgetting) missing people of colour.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (14 Dec)

An action film picking up on the continuing story of Billy Batson, a teenager who finds himself transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

A Savage Christmas (15 Dec)

In this film, after years of estrangement, a trans woman returns home for Christmas and thinks her transition will be the focus – but there are secrets and lies elsewhere to draw everyone’s focus.