What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Prime and more

Netflix

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (26 March)

The comedian, actor and writer Dave Attell performs what’s being billed as a ‘no-holds-barred’ routine.

Testament: The Story of Moses (27 March)

This three-part series traces the life of Moses, from humble beginnings to murderer and outcast to famed prophet. Starring Yassine Barfoud and Sami Fekkak.

The Beautiful Game (29 March)

Film. A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama. Starring Bill Nighy, Susan Wokoma and Micheal Ward.

The Believers (27 March)

The Believers. Image: Netflix.

Series. Three young entrepreneurs are fighting to pay off the debt from a failed start-up company when they come across an opportunity to profit from people’s religious beliefs. Starring Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Pachara Chirathivat and Achiraya Nitibhon.

Vikings – Seasons 1-6 (30 March)

Series. This gritty drama following the exploits of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok as he extends the Norse reach by challenging an unfit leader who lacks vision. Starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick and Clive Standen.

Stan

Windcatcher (28 March)

Starring Jessica Mauboy in her first film role since The Sapphires (2012), and introducing Lennox Monaghan, this new Stan Original film is ‘a heart-warming tale of a young Aboriginal boy growing up in regional Australia’. In the face of adversity, Percy Boy (Monaghan) must lean on his friends, family and community to overcome his fears, prove his resilience and become a force to be reckoned with.

ABC iview

Melbourne International Comedy Festival (27 March)

The ABC partners again with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to deliver the two biggest nights on the Australian comedy calendar: The Gala, proudly supporting Oxfam and the Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow.

Antiques Roadshow – Season 45 (31 March)

Fiona Bruce and the Roadshow team visit more of Britain’s most sumptuous and unusual locations, inviting the public to bring their antiques for examination and share stories of how they came to own them.

Paramount+

LL COOL J Presents: Rock The Bells (28 March)

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is celebrated with performances from big hitters in the genre.

A Gentleman in Moscow (29 March)

A Gentleman in Moscow. Image: Paramount+.

Mini-series. A Russian aristocrat is spared from death but put under house arrest during the Bolshevik Revolution. Starring Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Johnny Harris.

SBS On Demand

Mastermind – Season 6 (25 March)

Marc Fennell returns as quizmaster for this new season, facing would-be champions in the fabled Mastermind chair, who race the clock to answer as many questions as possible on their chosen specialist subject.

Litvinenko (27 March)

Four-part drama based on the true story of the police investigation into the poisoning of the Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.

Alone Australia – Season 2 (27 March)

Alone Australia – Season 2. Image: SBS.

Ten Australian survivalists are dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island in the second, ten-espisode instalment of the hit reality series.

Read: Alone Australia 2: meet the contenders

Börje: The Journey of a Legend (28 March)

Six-part drama series inspired by the remarkable true story of 1970s Swedish hockey legend Börje Salming, affectionately known as The King in Canada, where he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Starring Valter Skarsgård and Hedda Stiernstedt.

BritBox

Mrs Wilson – Season 1 (25 March)

A grieving widow discovers comes to the discovery that her supposedly ideal husband in fact led many secret lives. Starring Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

Obituary (28 March)

Series combining dark comedy, crime and drama. 24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling unfulfilled, although she adores her job writing obituaries, but when she ‘accidentally’ kills a town low-life, she discovers she has a touch of untapped bloodlust. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley and Ronan Raftery.

Prime Video

American Rust: Broken Justice – Season 2 (28 March)

Four months after the shoot-out in West Virginia, Del has returned to the Pittsburgh P.D. while the folks in Buell try to get their lives back on track. He and his new work partner Angela, are assigned a high-profile bombing case that proves to be quite complex. Starring Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney and David Alvarez.

The Boys in the Boat (29 March)

Sports drama based on the bestselling novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. Stars Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner.

Disney+

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20 (28 March)

Jessica Capshaw returns as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Alex Landi will return as Dr. Nico Kim. Meanwhile, Natalie Morales heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a paediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field.

Madu (29 March)

Documentary film. Aged just 12, Anthony Madu, who became an internet sensation for his dance videos, leaves everything he knows in Nigeria to study at a prestigious English ballet school for seven years. Plenty of obstacles stand in the way of Madu and his dreams.

Renegade Nell (29 March)

Series. In 18th-century England, Nell Jackson is framed for murder, becoming the country’s most notorious outlaw. Enter a magical spirit, Billy Blind, to raise the stakes – and Nell’s ambition – to a whole new level. when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Starring Louisa Harland, Frank Dillane and Ényì Okoronkwo.

DocPlay

Werner Herzog – Radical Dreamer (25 March)

Iconic German director Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) reveals extraordinary anecdotes about the filmmaking process. Featuring interviews, archival footage and never-before-seen excerpts.

Anselm (28 March)

From director Wim Wenders, Cannes-premiering Anselm is a portrait of art-world luminary and friend Anselm Kiefer.