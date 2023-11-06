What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, Apple TV+, iview and more

Netflix

Robbie Williams (2023) – (8 Nov)

Quarter of a century into his record-breaking solo career, Williams looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

The Killer (2023) – (12 Nov)

An assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt. Directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

Binge

My Adventures with Superman – Season 1 – (6 Nov)

Animated series in which Clark Kent builds his Superman identity while, of course, falling in love with Lois Lane.

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8 – (6 Nov)

We return to the lives and dramas of six women living in Potomac, Maryland.

Rap Sh!t – Season 2 (9 Nov)

A female rap group from outside of Miami tries to make it in the music industry.

FBI – Season 5 (10 Nov)

The return of the drama series about the inner workings of the FBI’s New York office.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) – (10 Nov)

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in this Steven Soderbergh film.

Prime Video

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) – (8 Nov)

Animated film in which Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

Comedy Island: Indonesia – Season 1 (9 Nov)

Comedians in Indonesia take part in bizarre role-playing games to amuse the local inhabitants.

BTS Yet To Come (9 Nov)

Showcasing the band’s massive free show at Busan’s World Expo in October, with more than 50,000 people in the audience.

007: Road To A Million – Season 1 (10 Nov)

Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize. Stars Brian Cox.

Big George Foreman (2023) – (12 Nov)

Khris Davis and Jasmine Mathews star in this film about the former World Heavyweight champion.

ABC iview

Australian Epic (8 Nov)

Australian Epic. Image: ABC.

In this documentary-meets-musical series, six of Australia’s most defining stories are retold as musicals, starting with the story of Australian sport’s greatest ever triumph-over-adversity.

SBS On Demand

Threesome – Season 2 (9 Nov)

Swedish couple David and Siri have known and loved each other since school. However, when they meet the French art student Camille on a rainy night, a threesome develops.

Paramount+

Danger Force – Season 3 (8 Nov)

The superhero and his inventor recruit four children to attend their Swellview Academy for the Gifted. The crimefighters-in-training try to harness their frequently troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers as they learn to work as a team.

The Loud House – Season 7 (8 Nov)

Follows Lincoln Loud, a middle child and only son in a large family of 11 children. Alongside his right-hand man Clyde, Lincoln finds new ways to survive in such a large family every day.

WACO: The Aftermath (9 Nov)

A new series focusing on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh.

NCIS: Sydney – Season 1 (10 Nov)

The first-ever international series from the NCIS franchise outside of the US sees rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national taskforce, to keep naval crimes in check, in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The Curse (11 Nov)

Starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, this new seriesexplores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.

Apple TV+

The Buccaneers (8 Nov)

This 1870s-set series follows a group of wealthy young American women who are trying to find a posh English husband during the London debutante season.

For All Mankind (10 Nov)

For All Mankind. Image: Apple TV+.

The new season delves back into an alternate version of the space race, one where the USSR got to the moon first. Stars Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu and Edi Gathegi.

Stan

57th CMA Awards (9 Nov)

Lainey Wilson leads the nominations for the 2023 awards. Image: Stan.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville. Co-hosted by country music icon Luke Bryan and former footballer Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards is the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. This year, nominees reflect some of Country’s biggest stars including Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde.

BritBox

Churchill (2017) – (10 Nov)

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson star in this film focusing on the 96 hours leading to the World War II invasion of Normandy.

DocPlay

Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV (2023) – (6 Nov)

A portrait of the life and times of Nam June Paik, often referred to as the father of video art, who coined the phrase Electronic Superhighway. Directed by Amanda Kim, with Steven Yeun as the narrator.

The Longest Goodbye (2023) – (9 Nov)

Social isolation is problematic for most of us … not least a group of astronauts bound for Mars in the next decade. A NASA psychologist is given the job of protecting these explorers, who have to balance extreme travel goals and the very human need for others.

Disney+

The Santa Clauses – Season 2 (8 Nov)

Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.