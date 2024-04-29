What’s new to streaming this week on ABC iview, Netflix, Stan, Binge, Britbox, AMC+ and more

Netflix

A Man In Full (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (3 May)

Series. In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Selling the OC – Season 3 (3 May)

Series. The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

Unfrosted (3 May)

Film. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (4 May)

Stand-up special. Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

Stan

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. adapted from the best-selling novel by New Zealand author Heather Morris, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a poignant drama of love in the darkest of places. The series follows Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

Hacks – Season 3 (3 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy® Award-winning series Hacks return.

Paramount+

Behind the Music – Season 2 (2 May)

Series. The new season takes an intimate look at the personal lives of the music scene’s greatest and most influential artists, revealing their joys, misfortunes and rise to the top. Profiling Bell BivDeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen among others.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7 (3 May)

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Prime Video

The Idea of You (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin.

Shudder & AMC+

Skeletons in the Closet (3 May)

Film (2024). Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter. Starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Apple TV+

Acapulco – Season 3 (1 May)

Series. It’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognises. While in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardising all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. Starring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon.

Disney+

Shardlake (1 May)

Series. Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, Shardlake is a compelling whodunnit based on the internationally popular Tudor murder mystery novels by CJ Sansom. The year is 1536. Matthew Shardlake, a brilliant lawyer with an acute sense of justice, finds his life turned upside down when Thomas Cromwell, Henry Vlll’s right-hand man, sends him to the remote monastery of Scarnsea to investigate a murder, and to ultimately claim its wealth for the King. Starring Arthur Hughes, Sean Bean and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3 (3 May)

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Starring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (4 May)

Series. A journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths.

Monsters at Work – Season 2 (5 May)

Series. Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

BritBox

Sitting in Limbo (30 April)

Film (2020). A devastating and powerful story of immigrant Anthony Bryan, who was wrongfully detained by the Home Office. Anthony faces deportation after living in the United Kingdom for 50 years. This emotional drama follows Anthony, one of more than 80 real-life victims of the UK’s Windrush scandal, where people were wrongfully detained, denied legal rights and threatened with deportation in 2018. Starring Nadine Marshall (Criminal Justice, Silent Witness), Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, Deadwater Fall), and Patrick Robinson (Shetland, Six Four).

Sitting in Limbo. Image: Britbox.

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1 (2 May)

2018 miniseries loosely based on Christie’s 1936 novel of the same name. Starring John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot, alongside Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Tara Fitzgerald and Shirley Henderson.

SBS on Demand

Alone Australia – new episodes (1 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

Swift Street – new episodes (1 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

Read: Swift Street, SBS review: first-class crime series

Get Knocked Down (1 May)

Part music documentary, part unflinching character study, part a punk version of ‘A Christmas Carol’, I

Get Knocked Down is a surreal and deeply human story of the most audacious anarchist music experiment and a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else.

Rik Stein’s Food Stories (1 May)

Rick Stein is embarking on a mouth-watering, heartfelt cookery pilgrimage around the UK to explore what we eat today and why we eat it. His mission? To meet the pioneers of the twenty-first century British food scene.

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes – new episode (1 May)

In this series, the Michelin-starred chef takes a gastronomic tour of the famous Middle Eastern city. With its 13,000 restaurants, Dubai is one of the fastest-growing foodie hubs in the world and in this series, renowned chef Jason takes us on a culinary journey across the city.

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy – new episodes (2 May)

Series. Sophie Grigson turned her back on her life in the UK, packed up her car and moved to Puglia in the heel of Italy. She’s made a new life for herself there meeting new friends, learning how to cook the Puglian way and exploring this part of Italy.

Suzy & The Simple Man (2 May)

Film. Eight years in the making, this intimate, funny and uplifting film features Suzy and her adventurer husband Jon who live a simple life off the grid – growing organic fruit and vegetables and caring for their chooks and sheep. But the simple life is never as easy as it seems.

I Am Scrooge (2 May)

Series. Berlin, 1988. Arno, a failing artist forced to spray paint cars to make ends meet, is in the midst of an existential crisis. His answer? To build bombs in his kitchen, and set them off in high-end department stores to extort them for money.

Ainsley’s Taste of Malta (3 May)

Join Ainsley Harriott as he explores the effervescent culture and cuisine of this historic island paradise. Packed with sunshine, laughter, and incredible food, Ainsley searches out the freshest ingredients and cooks up a feast that reflects the Maltese foodie fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic influences.

The Great Erection Deception (3 May)

This is the true story about a Mormon and a vegan who got together to create a sexual supplement that would compete with giant Viagra. They called the pill Stiff Nights; it sold in its millions and found happy customers across America. But there was no happy ending for its creators.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure (3 May)

In his last TV project before his untimely death last year, join Paul O’Grady as he travels through Thailand and Laos to celebrate the wonderful work done by elephant conservation centres to rescue, rehabilitate and protect these most majestic, but vulnerable, of animals

Charles III: The Coronation Year (4 May)

The UK was another country the last time a monarch was crowned. Now, seventy years on, Charles III has to show what sort of a monarch he is going to be for modern Britain. With exclusive access to the King and Queen Camilla, this historic film follows them behind the scenes during the first year of their reign, including unprecedented access to preparations for the Coronation and the day itself.

The Matrix Generation (4 May)

In 1999, a film shook an entire generation and reached the top of the box-office world-wide. The Matrix saga was born and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon making famous a duo of filmmakers: the Wachowskis. The film’s prophetic aspects are explored in this unprecedented documentary, exploring the many social and political issues it foresaw: use of technologies, hacking, gender and identity issues, and fake news.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia Stage 1 (SBS, 4 May)

Live cycling coverage of the Giro d’Italia 2024 Stage 1. Turin, Italy.

ABC iview

After the Party (28 April)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

New Zealand drama series, starring Robyn Malcolm as Penny, a woman whose world implodes when she accuses her husband Phil (Peter Mullan) of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend, and nobody believes her. Five years later, he returns from Scotland and moves in with Penny’s daughter, Grace (Tara Canton) and grandchild. An increasingly alienated Penny is forced to choose what’s more important – the truth or her relationship with her daughter.

Read: After the Party, ABC review: smartly observed, sharply told NZ mystery drama

This is Going to be Big (1 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.