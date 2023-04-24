What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Sweet Tooth season two. Image: Netflix.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (27 April)

After an unexpected break-up, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook, She’s All That) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Sweet Tooth season 2 (27 April)

Netflix fantasy series – based on the DC comic book – following a half-human, half-deer boy/buck trying to make it in a post-apocalyptic world.

The Nurse (27 April)

One early morning in March 2015, the Danish police received a call from a nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She suspects her close colleague of deliberately killing patients and fears that it has just happened again.

See our What to Watch page for the latest in streaming and cinema

AKA (28 April)

A steely special-ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’ young son in this French thriller starring Alban Lenoir (Lost Bullet) and football legend Eric Cantona.

Binge

Conjuring Kesha. Image: Binge.

Somebody Somewhere season 2 (24 April)

In this HBO comedy starring Bridget Everett (Patti Cake$), an increasingly unmoored Sam is grieving the loss of her sister and struggling to fit back in to her small Kansas hometown, when a community of outsiders helps her to regain her love for singing, and for life.

Read our selection of no-spoiler cheat sheets on the latest films and shows

Love & Death (27 April)

Two church going couples enjoy small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe, in this David E. Kelley miniseries starring Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog). Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery (Olson), a Texan housewife accused of murder.

Conjuring Kesha (28 April)

Follows singer songwriter and global pop superstar Kesha, as she delvs deep into the unknown, along with some of her famous friends and experts in the supernatural, to search for all things unexplainable.

Apple TV+

Frog and Toad. Image: Apple TV+.

Frog and Toad (28 April)

Frog and Toad are not at all alike. Frog likes new adventures. Toad likes the comforts of home. Yet despite their differences, Frog and Toad are always there for each other – as best friends should be.

Disney+

Matildas: The World at our Feet. Image: Disney+.

Matildas: The World at our Feet (26 April)

Six-part docu-series going behind the scenes of the popular Australian national sporting team, the Matildas, and tracks the rise of women’s sport.

Saint X (26 April)

Seen through multiple timelines, a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Sam: A Saxon (26 April)

Based on the true story of Sam Meffire’s rise and fall in East Germany, this miniseries follows Sam’s desperate search for a place he can call home, as he fights for recognition and justice. Sam goes from being the first Black cop in the GDR to media celebrity, and finally a criminal in the wild years following German reunification.

The 1619 Project (26 April)

In keeping with the original project, this series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very centre of the US’s national narrative.

Peter Pan & Wendy (28 April)

Live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up and recruits three young siblings in London to join him on a magical adventure to the enchanted Neverland island. Co-written and directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon).

Clock (28 April)

On the eve of her 39th birthday, a woman desperately attempts to fix her broken biological clock with the help of a bio-tech company in this horror film.

Stan

From season 2. Image: Stan.

From season 2 (24 April)

Sci-fi horror series about a mysterious small town in middle America which traps all those who enter. As its unwilling inhabitants search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Prime Video

Citadel. Image: Prime Video

Citadel (28 April)

Read: Cheat sheet: Citadel on Prime Video

Two agents who had their memories erased are brought back for an urgent mission in this series from the Russo brothers (Avengers Endgame), starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix Resurrections) alongside Oscar nominees Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you