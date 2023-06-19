What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Prime, Binge, and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Glamorous. Image: Netflix.

Glamorous S1 (22 June)

Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges.

Skull Island S1 (22 June)

The adventures of a shipwrecked crew trying to escape from the mysterious and dangerous Skull Island – home to prehistoric monsters like the titan Kong.

Prime Video

I’m A Virgo. Image: Prime Video

I’m A Virgo (23 June)

Fantastical coming-of-age series from writer-director Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) about a 13-foot tall young Black man who lives in Oakland, California.

The Defenders (23 June)

The true story of Hakeem al-Araibi, a Bahraini footballer turned political refugee, and the ordinary people who battled against the odds to rescue him in a life-threatening ordeal.

Binge

And Just Like That. Image: Binge.

The Righteous Gemstones S3 (19 June)

Danny McBride’s comedy series centres on a world-famous televangelist family with a history of deviance, greed and, yes, charitable work, all in the name of Jesus.

And Just Like That S2 (22 June)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return for this continuation of Emmy-winning series Sex and the City, following Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating their lives and friendship in their 50s.

Stan

The Walking Dead: Dead City. Image: Stan

The Walking Dead: Dead City (19 June)

Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland, in this Walking Dead spinoff series. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Read: Three new Walking Dead spin-offs are coming to Stan

Disney+

Secret Invasion. Image: Marvel/Disney+

Class of ’09 (21 June)

Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train) and Emmy nominee Kate Mara (A Teacher) lead this FBI thriller miniseries set in three distinct points in time, following a class of agents who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence.

Secret Invasion (21 June)

Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years in this Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

World’s Best (23 June)

In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.

DocPlay

Bob Brown in The Giants. Image: DocPlay

The Giants (19 June)

The fates of trees and humans intertwine in this poetic portrait of environmentalist Bob Brown and the Forest.

Read: Cheat sheet: The Giants – Bob Brown documentary