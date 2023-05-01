What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Paramount+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week. (After all, wouldn’t you rather Netflix and chill than freeze in the autumn winds?)

What to watch in May: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Image: Netflix

The Tailor (2 May)

A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancé – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (4 May)

The story of how the young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Paramount+

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher in Fatal Attraction streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Fatal Attraction (1 May)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman is in Trouble) is the mistress to Joshua Jackson’s (Dr. Death) cheating husband in this series adaptation of the classic 80s erotic thriller. Co-stars Amanda Peet (Dirty John).

Binge

Bupkis. Image: Binge.

Whitehouse Plumbers (2 May)

Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson star in this HBO miniseries telling the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

Bupkis (4 May)

Pete Davidson leads this heightened and fictionalised take on his own life. Co-stars Joe Pesci, Edie Falco, Charlie Day, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett.

The Other Two season 3 (4 May)

Two siblings – one a former professional dancer, the other an aspiring actor – live in the cold shadow of their 13-year-old brother Chase Dreams and his status as an internet phenomenon. Created by Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly.

Apple TV+

Harriet the Spy. Image: Apple TV+.

Harriet the Spy (5 May)

Harriet, a curious and outspoken 11-year-old, wants to be a great writer and is willing to become a spy to do it in this animated kids series. Based on the children’s novel by Louise Fitzhugh.

Silo (5 May)

Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (On the Rocks) and Oscar winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River) star in this series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s post-apocalypse novel.

Disney+

Star Wars Visions season 2. Image: Disney+.

A Small Light (2 May)

Twentysomething Miep Gies didn’t hesitate when her boss Otto Frank came to her and asked her to hide his family from the Nazis during World War II …

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All (3 May)

Global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music in this four-part series.

Star Wars: Visions season 2 (4 May)

The Star Wars universe collides with the world’s best anime creators for this anthology series of animated short films.

Prime Video

Citadel. Image: Prime Video.

Citadel (5 May)

Two agents who had their memories erased are brought back for an urgent mission in this series from the Russo brothers (Avengers Endgame), starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix Resurrections) alongside Oscar nominees Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

