What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Hannah Gadsby. Image: Netflix.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (9 May)

A panicky proposal. A novelty wedding cake. A fateful bunny encounter. Hannah Gadsby shares tales of love and marriage in this feel-good comedy special.

Read: What to watch in May: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Queen Cleopatra (10 May)

As Egypt’s last pharaoh, Cleopatra fights to protect her throne, family and legacy in this docuseries featuring reenactments and expert interviews.

Black Knight (12 May)

In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights—and they’re far from your average delivery men.

See our What to Watch page for the latest in streaming and cinema

Mulligan (12 May)

After an alien attack destroys Earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch – but it doesn’t look promising.

Queer Eye S7 (12 May)

Emmy-winning reality show, a modern reboot that sees a new Fab Five giving men some much-needed advice on fashion, grooming, food, culture and design.

The Mother (12 May)

Jennifer Lopez leads this action-thriller as a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. From director Niki Caro (Mulan) and Emmy-nominated writer Misha Green (Lovecraft Country).

Apple TV+

City on Fire. Image: Apple TV+

City on Fire (12 May)

A college student is shot in Central Park on July 4, 2003. The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem. Image: Disney+.

The Muppets Mayhem (10 May)

The Electric Mayhem Band goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album in this Muppets series. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

Crater (12 May)

After the death of his father, a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a legendary crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet.

Stan

The Great. Image: Stan

The Great S3 (13 May)

Elle Fanning is Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler, in this anti-historical satire series from the Oscar-nominated co-writer of The Favourite. Nicholas Hoult co-stars as her maniacal and somewhat idiotic husband Emperor Peter.

Prime Video

Ben Affleck in Air. Image: Prime Video/Amazon Studios.

Air (12 May)

Ben Affleck directs Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Marlon Wayans, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans and himself in this sports biopic centred on a shoe salesman and a young Michael Jordan.

Shudder

Huesera: The Bone Woman (12 May)

In this horror, Valeria has long dreamed about becoming a mother. After learning that she’s pregnant, she expects to feel happy, yet something’s off.