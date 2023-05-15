What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

‘XO, Kitty’. Image: Netflix.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (16 May)

From the heights of her modelling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

McGregor Forever (17 May)

Conor McGregor became the biggest crowd puller of the UFC thanks to his hard punches and insulting boasting. This docuseries follows his eventful career.

Working: What We Do All Day (17 May)

For some, it’s a pay cheque. For others, it’s a calling. Hosted by Barack Obama, this docuseries explores the meaning of work for modern Americans in a time of rapid change.

XO, Kitty (18 May)

A young matchmaker meets her match in this teen rom-com series created by Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before).

Muted (19 May)

Sergio hasn’t spoken since the day he murdered his parents. Six years later, a teen girl may be the key to revealing the whole story.

Apple TV+

‘High Desert’. Image: Apple TV+

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie (15 May)

A short kid from a Canadian army base becomes the international pop culture darling of the 1980s – only to find the course of his life altered by a stunning diagnosis. What happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease?

High Desert (17 May)

Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette plays a former addict who makes the life-changing decision to become a private investigator following the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

Stillwater Season 3 (19 May)

Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbour: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves and each other.

Stan

‘Ten Pound Poms’. Image: Stan.

Ten Pound Poms (15 May)

A group of Brits leave dreary postwar Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

Prime Video

Gerard Butler in ‘Plane’. Image: Prime Video

Plane (19 May)

Gerard Butler (Greenland) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage) star in this action thriller following a pilot forced to make an emergency landing in a war zone, only to be caught between the agendas of multiple militias that are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

Binge

‘Unforgotten’ Season 5. Image: Binge

Unforgotten Season 5 (15 May)

Sinéad Keenan (Showtrial) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42) lead this British crime series as London detectives unearthing secrets from historic cold cases.

AMC+

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8. Image: AMC+

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 (16 May)

The final season of the spin-off series of AMC’s The Walking Dead following a different cast of characters from the start of the zombie holocaust.