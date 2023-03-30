Will people like Wellmania? Brigid Delaney isn’t worried

In Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness, author and Guardian Australia columnist Brigid Delaney recounts her trials and tribulations through the world of wellness – from juice cleanses to yoga retreats, from meditation apps to colonics. Yeah, that thing where they stick a hose in you and rinse your insides out.

Now, her memoir is finding a new audience in the form of a bingeworthy Netflix series. Wellmania (2023) stars Celeste Barber as Liv, an Australian food critic and ‘human tornado’ living in New York, who loses her Green Card back to the US when a doctor diagnoses her with ‘catastrophic health’.

With more than a little resemblance to Delaney, Liv must dive head-first into a radical wellness journey of jogging, cupping, and cleansing if she ever hopes to return to her job as an international columnist. At times brutal but always laugh-out-loud funny, Wellmania is well worth a watch.

‘It’s the first time I’ve ever worked in television,’ Delaney says when we speak. ‘And my voice was quite big initially, and then it slowly became more of a collaborative process with people who know more about the TV industry.’ That collaborative process saw her working with heavy-hitters like Benjamin Law (The Family Law), who took her non-fiction book and turned it into streaming magic.

‘It’s very different from the book because the book is really just a journalistic exercise – and you could do a version of that for television, but I don’t think it would be as good.’

So, what does she think of the end result?

‘I’ve been working on it for so long that I had to take a break from watching clips,’ she said. ‘But then I saw it again last night, and I went, “Wow, this is what it’s become”.’

‘I really I wasn’t surprised at all. I trusted that the team were making something great.’

There’s no doubt that comedian Celeste Barber is the pièce de résistance of the series. Delaney touted her involvement as ‘a dream casting choice’ – but it wasn’t her idea in the first place.

‘It was my sister in law’s idea, actually,’ she says. ‘My sister in law was a huge Celeste Barber fan for years, so when I first told her about the Wellmania adaptation she said, “You NEED to get Celeste!”‘

Not long after that discussion, Delaney spied a copy of Wellmania in the background of one of Barber’s Instagram posts. ‘After that ,we got her in a meeting and started workshopping character ideas right away.’

Delaney was delighted. ‘I think very few people can do physical comedy like she can’.

Celeste Barber is perfectly cast as Liv, because her comedy is based on being an Australian everywoman who takes the piss out of polished public self-presentation. She came to fame by parodying fashionistas’ and celebrities’ ridiculous Instagram poses. As well as being physically exuberant, game for the most unflattering pratfall, she also has a wonderfully expressive face. What makes her both funny and adorable is the way she can telegraph her reactions and emotions. Mel Campbell’s Wellmania review for ScreenHub.

One of the most interesting aspects of the book is Delaney’s exploration of the darker side of the wellness industry. She notes that while many wellness practices can be beneficial, there’s also a lot of quackery and pseudoscience out there, as well as a tendency for some people to become obsessed with their health to the point of harming themselves.

With that in mind, I ask Delaney how she managed her own health during stressful production times. She’s quick to answer:

‘I meditate twice a day, and I try and get a lot of sleep. They’re the main things. And I’m not really drinking much anymore. They’re the big changes that have made a real impact: laying off the booze, trying to get decent night’s sleep, and finding time to meditate.’

It’s certainly refreshing to hear, considering the screen industry has a high concentration of workers prone to anxiety and depression. ‘Mental health is my number one priority,’ Delaney says.

Now that Wellmania‘s out, will Delaney continue writing for TV?

‘I’m not necessarily wedded to any one medium,’ she says. ‘I never write with an eye on having my work adapted into TV; this happened completely by chance’.

There’s a chance more TV is on the horizon, though. ‘Once everything settles down, I might work on another novel,’ she said. ‘Or maybe there’ll be a season two of Wellmania. Fingers crossed.’

While she’s hopeful Wellmania will do well, Delaney won’t be scrutinising people’s reactions to the show. ‘My latest book, Reasons Not to Worry, is on stoicism, and stoicism is all about realising what you can’t control in life: people’s reactions being one of those things. I know there’ll be reviews both negative and positive, and I actually feel quite detached from that.

‘I’m not concerned at all with what other people think about it’.

Wellmania is available to watch now on Netflix.