Director and star talk Watandar: My Countryman – ‘Today’s Australia is not something that came from the sky’

Did you know that the first Afghans that migrated to Australia were the cameleers of the 19th century?

These men were shipped to Australia for the specific purpose of driving camels across the outback, and they transported goods in a way that couldn’t have been achieved without them. Many of their descendants remain in outback towns like Broken Hill and Marree to this day.

When Muzafar Ali, a former Afghan Refugee and photographer, discovered that Afghans have been an integral part of Australia for over 160 years, he began to photograph their descendants. Then, the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Australian filmmaker Jolyon Hoff saw Ali’s experience as a former Afghan-Hazara refugee as an opportunity to re-examine Australia’s colonial history.

Torn between the search to define his own new Afghan-Australian identity and the call of his homeland, Ali’s story is documented in new feature film. Watandar: My Countryman.

Muzafar Ali and Jolyon Hoff sat down with ScreenHub to talk about the new documentary.

Muzafar, you went to some amazing places for this documentary. Which location spoke to you the most?

Muzafar Ali: There are two things I would say spoke to me the most. The first was that in every home we went into, whether it be in Port Augusta or Broken Hill or Marree, these descendants of Afghans would always make space for their cultural heritage. They usually had replicas of traditional wear, Qurans, photos or drawings of the camel stations or some other memory from the past that honoured their ancestors. Many of them had traditions that they practised without fully knowing where those traditions came from or why they did them.

At the graveyard where many cameleers have been laid to rest, their ancestors will come and pour water on the graves, or sprinkle seed for the birds. These are all practices that we still do in Afghanistan. But the descendants didn’t know why they were doing it, which was really interesting for me. And the graves themselves are fascinating because the cameleers have obviously been buried in an Islamic way – with tombstones and Quranic verses calligraphed on them.

I certainly learnt a lot from watching this documentary – was there anything that surprised you?

Jolyon Hoff: We went on the same journey that the audience goes on – so everything we learnt on the way surprised us. Each person we met gave us the next piece of the puzzle, and that would take us to the next person and the next person … so our journey was very much about uncovering layers as we went along.

Muzafar, you mentioned early on in the film that you felt like an outsider in Australia – did that feeling change at all during the process?

Muzafar: I still feel like a newcomer in Australia. Even though Australia is a country of migrants, most people who come here have chosen to live in Australia and make it their home. The difference with my family is that we did not choose to come to Australia, or event to leave our country of Afghanistan. We are involuntary migrants, or refugees.

For me, this documentary was an interesting way for me to see how I fit into Australia. And of course I also saw, in a much deeper way, how colonialism has worked in Australia. Today’s Australia is not something that came from the sky, but there was a huge process of governance that shaped it. We had colonialism, the White Australia policy, assimilation and integration, and now finally ‘multicultural Australia’. All these policies and changes had deep impacts on people’s lives.

As a Hazara person from Afghanistan, there was the threat of being massacred by past monarchs, being killed by the Taliban or by the Mujahideen. I don’t want to go into the dust of history. I want to remain Hazara and keep my identity.

When I see a third or fourth generation Afghan pouring water on the graves of their ancestors, that resonates because it means our culture has survived White Australia policy, colonialism, assimilation and everything. That’s hopeful.

Jolyon, why did you feel compelled to tell this story?

Jolyon: Muzafar and I have been friends for ten years, since I met him when he was a refugee in Indonesia. We made a film together called The Staging Post, and we travelled around Australia screening that film to lots of different communities.

When Muzafar discovered that Afghans had been in Australia for 160 years, he wanted to explore that journey, and I knew he’d bring a new perspective to those stories. It was that link that made me want to do it, as opposed to making a documentary just about the cameleers. People like to hear about the camels and the camel train as some kind of exotic backdrop, like some support act to Bourke and Wills, but actually they were an integral part of building Australia.

The other fascinating thing is the connection between Indigenous Australians and immigrants in the desert. Many Afghan cameleers married and had children with Indigenous women, and their children would marry European colonisers and so on, so their descendants are a mix of all three cultures. You can see that coming together now in the curry cook-up that happens in Marree. That’s an example that all of us in Australia can grow and become global.

What sort of impact do you hope your film will have?

Jolyon: As a filmmaker, I just try to focus on the story. I think it will have an impact, and I do hope that it reignites the conversation about connection to culture.

When I told people I was making the film, some said ‘oh, I think I’m descended from the cameleers!’ – so I think it will allow people to have those conversations, and rebuild their connections. On the other hand, for newer Afghan arrivals, it might give them a bit of an anchor to something that is both Australian and Afghan.

