Tubi: new films streaming this week

New to streaming this week
Quo Vadis, Aida? (10 April)
2020 historical drama film by Jamila Zbanic starring JasnaDjuricic, Izudin Bajrovic and Boris Ler.
Low Life (11 April)
2022 thriller film by Tyler Michael James starring Lucas Neff, Wes Dunlap and Lucy Urbano.
Jupiter Ascending (11 April)
2015 action adventure film by Lana and Lilly Wachowski starring Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.
Billion Dollar Bluff (13 April)
2024 drama by Stefan Brogen starring Bukola Ayoka, Nicolette Pearse and Craig Arnold.
Recently added
Exodus: Gods And Kings (1 April)
2014 action adventure film by Ridley Scott, starring Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton and Ben Kingsley.
Hellboy (1 April)
2004 action adventure film by Guillermo del Toro starring Ron Perlman, Doug Jones and Selma Blair.
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (1 April)
2008 action adventure sequel by Guillermo del Toro starring Ron Perlman, Doug Jones and Selma Blair.
Law Abiding Citizen (1 April)
2009 crime drama film by F Gary Gray starring Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx and Leslie Bibb.
Tango & Cash (1 April)
1989 action comedy film by Andrey Konchalovsky and Albert Magnoli starring Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell and Teri Hatcher.
The Suicide Squad (1 April)
2021 action adventure film by James Gunn starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena.
White House Down (1 April)
2013 drama thriller film by Roland Emmerich starring Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
House Party (1 April)
1990 comedy film by Reginald Hudlin starring Christopher Reid, Robin Harris and Christopher Martin.
House Party 2 (1 April)
1991 sequel by George Jackson and Doug McHenry.
Tales From The Hood (1 April)
1995 crime drama film by Rusty Cundieff starring Clarence Williams III and Corben Bernsen.
Tales From The Hood 2 (1 April)
2018 sequel by Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott.
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (1 April)
1981 comedy film by Tommy Chong starring Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin.
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (1 April)
2005 comedy film by Mike Bigelow starring Rob Schneider and Eddie Griffin.
Horrible Bosses 2 (1 April)
2014 comedy sequel by Sean Anders starring Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day.
Robin Hood: Men In Tights (1 April)
1993 comedy adventure film by Mel Brooks starring Cary Elwes, Richard Lewis and Roger Rees.
The Mask (1 April)
1994 comedy film by Chuck Russell starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz.
Three Amigos! (1 April)
1986 comedy adventure film by John Landis starring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short.
The Great Escape (1 April)
1963 adventure drama film by John Sturges starring Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough.
Get Out (1 April)
2017 horror film by Jordan Peele starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford.
A Scanner Darkly (1 April)
2006 animation film by Richard Linklater starring Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder and Robert Downey Jr.