Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

The Night Agent – Season 2 (23 Jan)

The Night Agent – Season 2. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Series. The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Fola Evans-Akingbola. Watch the trailer.

The Sand Castle (24 Jan)

The Sand Castle. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Film (2025). Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events. Starring Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri and Riman Al Rafeea.

Shafted (24 Jan)

Series. Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life, and career crises in modern-day Paris – when did being a man become so hard? Watch the trailer.

Stan: best new shows

Motherland – Seasons 1-3 (21 Jan)

Series. Middle-class motherhood is examined, with all its flaws and irritants. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Lucy Punch.

The Gold (23 Jan)

The Gold. Image: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais/ Streaming on Stan. Best new shows.

Series. Inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper to uncover how six armed men broke into the security depot to steal a multi-million dollar gold bullion and the aftermath that followed. Watch the trailer.

The Terminator (24 Jan)

Film (1984). An assassin cyborg comes back from the future to find and kill a woman who will give birth to a future resistance fighter who will battle for the survival of humans. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

The Silence of the Lambs (26 Jan)

Film (1991). A cannibal and a young FBI cadet have to join forces in order to catch a serial killer. Starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

AMC+/ Shudder: best new shows

Case Sensitive, Seasons 1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (20 Jan)

Case Sensitive. Image: AMC+.

Series. When Geraldine Bretherick and her five-year-old daughter Lucy are found dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, the case divides new DS Charlie Zailer (Olivia Williams, The Crown) and her DC Simon Waterhouse (Darren Boyd, Trying).

Is it a murder-suicide or something more sinister, and how watertight is the alibi of the apparently distraught husband Mark? Meanwhile, when Sally Thorne, a young working mother with a husband and two small children hears of the deaths, she is deeply shocked.

BritBox: best new shows

The Tower – Season 3 (22 Jan)

The Tower – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins.

Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: best new shows

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3 (20 Jan)

Series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets.

Hear Me Out, Australia Day (20 Jan)

A new ABC Indigenous original format, Hear Me Out puts Indigenous people front and centre on topics that affect them. The inaugural episode will tackle the often-contentious discussion surrounding Australia Day.

Silent Witness – Season 27 (24 Jan)

Silent Witness. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.

Australia Day Live 2025 (26 Jan)

Set against the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia Day Live is an unmissable celebration of music, lights and dazzling fireworks to entertain the nation.

SBS On Demand: best new shows

The Consultant (23 Jan)

The Consultant. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Best new shows.

Series. After a tragedy at CompWare, a games studio based in Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, blows into town and takes charge. Seemingly unqualified and unpredictable, he quickly makes his presence felt. Gone are the luxuries. Gone is the security. Playtime is over.

Soon the employees begin to realise they are not only fighting for their jobs: they are fighting for their lives. Starring Christoph Waltz, Aimme Carrero, Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff and Sloane Avery.

Outback Adventures In Western Australia (23 Jan)

Documentary. In one of the oldest landscapes on earth, exposed to the surface for billions of years, we search with a team of astrobiologists on life’s origin, get stuck with them in the mud, and dive into the tough work on a remote cattle station that is mainly done by young women.

On an area as big as mainland Denmark they muster cattle every year with horses, choppers and trial-bikes. Then, we see how bushfire is a disaster in a terrain full of oil-drenched eucalyptus and quick-burning spinifex grass, and accompany special-trained firefighters in their war against bushfires.

We also learn how the Indigenous elders teach their families to prevent bushburn from the beginning by making fire in the right way.

Divided We Stand (23 Jan)

Series. Berlin 1991: Karo Schubert has fought for a position as chief detective in reunified Germany. In the murder case of a high-ranking employee of the Ministry of Disarmament, tasked with disbanding the National People’s Army, she meets the newly appointed Western Commissioner Peter Simon from the special unit ZERV” Both claim the murder case for their department and are forced to investigate together.

Auschwitz: Countdown to Liberation (25 Jan)

Documentary. This film delves into the final months at Auschwitz, unravelling the stories of its survivors and giving voice to the eye-witness testimonies of local residents, liberators, and even perpetrators, during one of history’s darkest chapters.

Through firsthand accounts, expert interviews, and dramatic reconstructions, the documentary captures the horror and hope of a pivotal moment in World War II.

Prime Video: best new shows

Harlem – Season 3 (23 Jan)

Harlem Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Series. After a shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem Season 3 follows the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: best new shows

A Thousand And One (20 Jan)

Film (2023). A woman kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system to build a better life for them. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City, the film explores themes of identity, survival and the lengths one will go to for love and family. Directed by A.V. Rockwell and starring Teyana Taylor.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (22 Jan)

Series. Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back for all new episodes to help baffled and distraught partners uncover why their significant others are hiding them from family and friends.

Star Trek: Section 31 (24 Jan)

Star Trek: Section 31. Image: Paramount+. Best new shows.

Film (2024). Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: best new shows

Prime Target (22 Jan)

Prime Target. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Watch the trailer.

Binge: best new shows

The Bikeriders (25 Jan)

The Bikeriders. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Best new shows.

Film (2023). Kathy is drawn to Benny, a member of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club, but as the club embraces underworld violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to this fellow riders. Starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: best new shows

Abbott Elementary – Season 4 (22 Jan)

Series. A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do – even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

Tracker – Season 2 (22 Jan)

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done. Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

High Potential (23 Jan)

High Potential. Image: Disney+. Best new shows.

Series. Morgan is a single mother of three whose exceptional mind helps her solve crimes during her cleaning shifts at the police department. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata and Javicia Leslie.

Watch the trailer.