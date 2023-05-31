Marc Fennell faces his Pentecostal past in The Kingdom: ‘it was quite weird and uncomfortable’

SBS’s latest documentary The Kingdom sees journalist Marc Fennell facing his most personal story yet.

By examining the rise of Pentecostal churches in Australia, Fennell returns to confront a religion he ran away from 17 years ago. This is the first time he has spoken about his time spent in these churches, where as a child he witnessed people speaking in tongues, falling to the ground, and having demons ‘thrown out of them’.

In The Kingdom, Fennell meets current and former believers who expose the human cost of the Pentecostal juggernaut – and delves into how allegations of bullying, sexual assault and financial mismanagement have eroded Hillsong’s image.

The doco also takes cameras inside the up-and-coming Pentecostal megachurches that are attempting to fill the gap the crumbling Hillsong empire is leaving behind.

I sat down with Fennell to chat about the challenges of making such a confronting film, how he navigated interviews with former and current churchgoers, and why setting boundaries is important.

Hi Marc. What do you think happens when you die?

Oh, great question. I live my life as an atheist now, but one of the side effects of being raised religious is that there’s a part of it that you never quite shake. So there’s a little part in the back of my mind, that’s just like: ‘maybe there is a god, I don’t know’. It’s hard to explain without sounding like I’m completely bonkers.

I operate my life with the belief that nothing happens after we die, and that we cease to exist. And I like that idea. There’s a great quote from Steve Jobs that he gave at a commencement speech, which is: ‘death is one of life’s greatest inventions,’ it parenthesises life, it puts a frame around life, it gives life meaning … which is all very well for me to say in my 30s, as I’m hopefully looking at a long life where my attitude might change as I get older. But at the moment, I operate as though it ends and there’s nothing else there.

But, I reckon if you really prodded me deep down at the imminent end, I would probably go for a full deathbed conversion just to hedge my bets. I guess we’re all gonna find out together!

In The Kingdom you refer to yourself as a ‘dirty heathen’, but also mention that god ‘could be real’ and is just ‘ignoring you’ …

It’s complicated. When we started making the film, it wasn’t overly clear how much of me was going to be in it. I think the initial gambit was that there’s this world [of Pentecostalism] that’s normally covered from the outside, but in Marc we have a person who knows it well enough that he seems like a logical guy to get inside the church.

Once we started shooting the interviews for Kingdom, both the writer and director noticed a shift in me – a strange moment where it looked like I was reliving my childhood. It occurred to me that this group of people who’ve known me for a really long time don’t actually know my story. So that’s where the interview with me actually comes from. It was not part of the original plan.

I’d been away filming in America, and when I came back I was really quite burnt-out. They were about to reschedule the interview so I’d had time to recover from that, but I said ‘if you want me to be honest, now’s the time to do it’. So we literally shot my interview on Christmas Eve 2022 and I was like ‘ask me anything! But don’t save it in the SBS archives because I don’t know what I’m gonna say.’ I don’t normally put myself at the centre of these stories, so the experience was quite weird and uncomfortable.

What made you decide that now was the time to open up publicly about that part of your life spent in the Pentecostal church?

When you have a part of your life that you’re inherently aware of as being interesting, you’ve got two options, right? You can either wait for an interview, and essentially let somebody else write the story, or you can tell you own story and control the narrative. But you can also make it bigger than you.

It’s a delicate balancing act. I really didn’t want this to be the sort of thing that gets horribly misquoted on my Wikipedia page for a million years. I wanted to have a sense of authorship, otherwise it just ends up in articles as ‘Marc Fennell: Ex Christian!’ which is not what the story is.

It’s a very privileged situation to be in, by the way, which I’ve never been in before. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity, which is why I treat it with great responsibility and am trying to use it to bring light to other people’s experiences.

How did you ensure that the subjects you spoke to also got an equal opportunity to control their narrative?

The reality with this documentary is that, even though you have to bring your ethics to the forefront, it’s us telling the story, so they have to trust that we will represent them accurately. A lot of communication went into building that trust, especially since a lot of people we interviewed don’t trust the media.

Churches like Kingdom City and Planetshakers were really welcoming, but there was always a PR person following us during those interviews. When it came to filming the church service, we were allowed to access everything except the offering [the part where they ask the congregation for money]. I think it’s important to know that these places are still corporate entities, and filming them is very different to filming ex-Pentecostalists.

It’s complicated, because what the survivors see as the best telling of the story is very different to what the people inside the church see. Neither group trust each other. So I stepped into this as a third party who has an understanding of both worlds – to a degree – and asked for their trust.

I was struck by how similar these megachurches are to franchises like McDonalds – which I’m sure isn’t a new observation.

No, I think Mark Varghese who runs Kingdom City actually says that – ‘yeah, it’s just like McDonalds!’. And admittedly I was also struck by a similar feeling. I hadn’t been in a church like that since I was in my early 20s. And I walked into one in America and was shocked. It just hadn’t changed at all – the formula was still three fast songs followed by three sad songs, and then it goes into a bit about the prayers that have been answered that week before they start asking for money. Then, as it all ends, the music swells and you walk out. It’s so highly curated.

Pentecostalism is even referred to in the doco as a ‘brand’ of Christianity, which I think is quite telling.

Yeah. That’s definitely how I view it. The idea of it being driven primarily by a capitalist mindset over a religious one is how people like you and me have seen it for years. People in the church disagree, though. For them it’s providing an irreplaceable sense of community, which was something I reached out for as a kid when my family unit was falling apart. Emotions are given precedence in the Pentecostal church – it’s all about what you’re feeling. So the idea of it being ‘all about the money’ is really foreign to the believers.

But, when they’re setting up the next megachurch on literally the same block as the local Hillsong, you can’t tell me there’s no connection.

One part of the doco I found really fascinating was the fact that so many women drove the initial Pentecostal movement in Australia!

Yeah, it’s interesting. There’s something so deeply heteronormative and patriarchal about the Pentecostal world, so it seems odd that women would get behind it so strongly. But when you look at the church leaders, it’s almost always husband and wife teams. There was a woman who I spoke to in America, who said that one of the reasons she got interested in Pentecostal Christianity is that she could see leadership roles for women in a way that she could never see in the Catholic Church. So for her, a husband and wife team looks like progress.

Hillsong declined to participate in The Kingdom in any capacity – was that disappointing for you?

To be fair, they’re not participating in any media right now, so it’s not like we felt singled out or anything. We wrote to them and called them many times and they either ignored it or said no. In my view, as I said before, it’s always better to be involved and tell your side of the story, but obviously it’s up to them.

Since this film focuses quite a bit on your former life, which could be traumatic, how did you go about looking after your wellbeing during the shoot?

I didn’t really, and I think that’s because it’s new for me. So even though I’ve been in front of the camera since I was 18 years old, and I’ve always been very aware of how much to share – and what not to share – from my personal life, this documentary is new territory for me.

There’s a lot of stuff in this doco that is very raw for me, and it may hit a nerve for other people too. I think what’s going to happen is people are going to reach out to me with similar, or worse, stories, and I’m mostly prepared to deal with that. But that’s where a bit of mental health strategy might come in handy. Boundaries will need to be put in place.

The Kingdom will premiere Thursday 8 June on SBS On Demand and 7.30pm Sunday 11 June on SBS.