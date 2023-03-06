The Big Lebowski: 25 facts on its 25th anniversary

I’m not saying The Big Lebowski is the best film ever … but I am saying it’s my favourite. Which is all the more reason (for me) to celebrate as the Coen Brothers’ 1998 classic turns 25.

Funnily enough, I can’t remember the first time I saw it, which suggests it didn’t blow me away back then. I recall exactly where I was when I saw 2007’s No Country for Old Men (London on a work trip – during which I interviewed its Oscar-winning psycho Javier Bardem); O Brother, Where Art Thou? (my living room in Aberdeen, Scotland); Fargo (Glasgow, on my sofa); The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Melbourne, in bed).

I do remember the last time I saw it, though, for maybe the hundredth time, just a month or so ago at an outdoor cinema in what was formerly the Pentridge Prison in Melbourne. You probably don’t need me or anyone else to give a plot synopsis quarter of a century after its release – so instead, here are 25 facts about the film:

1. The Dude (Jeff Bridges) appears in every scene. Even in the one apparent exception – when the nihilists are in a cafe ordering breakfast – the van with The Dude and Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) can be seen driving past.

2. The Dude and Walter’s bickering comes from the fact they were modelled on a married couple. ‘The characters were conceived as being partners in a dysfunctional marriage,’ Ethan said once in an interview. ‘We designed them so they would constantly be pushing each other’s buttons … and yet still at a certain level really liking each other.’

3. Callbacks abound. The Dude has a habit of repeating lines he hears elsewhere, such as George Bush’s quote ‘This aggression will not stand’, but he’s not the only one. Phrases such as ‘parlance of our times’, ‘is not the issue here’ and ‘do you see what happens?’ are peppered pleasingly through the film.

4. While paying for milk at the start of the film, and watching George Bush on TV talking about the Iraq War, the Dude dates his cheque 9/11/1991, exactly ten years before the Twin Tower attacks.

The Big Lebowski. Image: Working Title Films.

5. The ringer. The scene in which Walter throws a bag of his laundry – supposed to be cash money – from a car window and over a bridge was difficult to film due to the arc of the throw not being right. In the end, the driver was told to reverse the car while someone offscreen threw the bag towards the car, a sequence which was then reversed in the edit.

6. Music producer T Bone Burnett is why The Dude doesn’t like The Eagles (which sees The Dude being thrown out of a taxi as a result) and loves Bob Dylan (with whom Burnett played guitar in the 1970s). Burnett worked as a music consultant on the film, helping to establish The Dude’s musical taste.

7. Not so much a fact but an observation. It’s hard not to laugh at Maude’s (Julianne Moore’s) laughter with video artist Lex Harrington (David Thewlis) as they receive a call from ‘Sandro’ about the biennale.

8. Walter’s constant repetition of ‘Shut the f*ck up’ to Donny (Steve Buscemi) is a callback to the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film Fargo and Steve Buscemi’s motormouth character, Carl.

9. When cut for cable TV, Walter’s violent repetition of ‘this is what happens when you f*** a stranger in the ass’ was overdubbed with ‘this is what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps’ (which in some ways seems even more threatening).

10. Jesus Quintana. The now iconic dance scene by John Turturro was cut together without the actor knowing it would be used that way.

11. Jeffrey Lebowski’s (David Huddleston’s) palatial residence in the film is a real-life Beverly Hills home called Greystone Mansion. It features in the video for Meatloaf’s song I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), The Dirty Dozen, The Muppets, and The Social Network, to name just a few.

12. Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers fame plays one of the nihilists in the film, a well-known fact. But fellow musician Aimee Mann also plays a nihilist – and one who’s prepared to give up a body part for the cause.

13. Dudeism has become something of a religious philosophy, inspired by The Dude. It was founded in 2005 by the journalist Oliver Benjamin and forms part of the so-called Church of the Latter-Day Dude.

14. We never see The Dude bowling, even during his bowling dream sequence. Which didn’t stop the Norwegian Bowling Association getting behind the film with its endorsement: ‘anbefales av norsk bowling forbund‘ (‘recommended by the Norwegian Bowling Association’).

15. Jackie Treehorn’s thugs appear twice in the film – and the second time, they’ve swapped clothes.

The Big Lebowski. Image: Working Title Films.

The Big Lebowski. Image: Working Title Films (composite).

16. White Russians. The Dude drinks nine during the movie – a cocktail that combines vodka, Kahlúa and cream.

17. The Dude’s catchphrase – ‘The Dude abides’ – is a riff on Ecclesiastes 1:4 from the Bible: One generation passes away, and another generation comes: but the earth abides forever.

18. Everything in The Dude’s second dream sequence refers to a previous scene from the film.

19. Raymond Chandler’s classic hardboiled detective novel The Big Sleep (1939) has been cited by the Coens as a major inspiration for the plot (although there are few similarities in the characters, settings or tone).

20. Many of The Dude’s clothes in the film were actually Jeff Bridges’ clothes from his own wardrobe, some of which dated back to the 1970s.

21. LAPIN – Bunny Lebowski’s licence plate in the film – is French for ‘bunny’.

The Big Lebowski. Image: Working Title Films.

22. Mel Gibson was originally considered for the role of The Dude, while Charlize Theron was considered for Bunny Lebowski.

23. Man, The Dude says ‘man’ 147 times in the film, man – so roughly 1.2 times a minute, man, that’s … man …

24. The f-bomb is dropped 292 times – so roughly 2.5 times a minute.

25. Sometimes you eat the bar, and sometimes the bar eats you. The Stranger’s, um, strange advice to The Dude at the end of the film sounds a bit strange – until you realise that ‘bar’ is a ye-olde term for ‘bear’, as befits a ye-olde frontiersman such as The Stranger.