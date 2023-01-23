The Avengers is classic camp – Barbie, take note

Last month’s trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie arrived just after another camp delight was unearthed from the archives. The Avengers (the 1960s British TV series) made its Australian debut on blu-ray at the start of December, as part of a luscious boxset from boutique label Imprint Films.

The Avengers: The Emma Peel Years box captures the show at the 1967-68 height of its powers and at the very zenith of its camp – a brand of camp that Barbie seems determined to revive. But what is camp in 2023? While it has become a mainstream aesthetic, it has all but vanished from blockbusters dominated by comic book movies, replaced by irony, knowingness and an insistence on striving for realism, even if your hero dresses up as a giant bat.

Camp is a contested term, but one that might be defined as being the antithesis of seriousness. Batman (1966) is high camp; The Batman (2022) is determined not to be. In her seminal 1964 essay On Camp, Susan Sontag aligns camp with an ancient tradition of dandyism, defined by flamboyance and extravagance. Lovers of camp were people who loved style for style’s sake and cherished what was amusing above anything serious. By that measure, The Avengers fits the bill.

Emma Peel (Diana Rigg) and John Steed (Patrick Macnee) are two agents who work for a nebulous organisation, charged with investigating all manner of unusual crimes. Our heroes are stylish, cultured and English to the point of parody.

Steed’s chief weapons are his umbrella, bowler hat and dry quips, while Peel is both upper-class intellectual – with a nice line in eccentric artistic pursuits – and a cat-suited woman of action. Each week they face peril as ridiculous as it is extreme, but this rarely stops them from having a good time.

The term camp has long been entwined with gay and queer history – often used in a pejorative sense to dismiss a man as being insufficiently masculine. Likewise, it is frequently applied to pop culture that refuses to be serious or ‘worthy’. In his 2011 book The Etymologicon, Mark Forsyth traces the term to the women who used to follow World War I soldiers about: ‘They tended to wear too much make-up … their dresses were garish and their hair badly dyed.’

Camp was, in effect, an exaggerated femininity that soon became associated with drag culture and, more broadly, stereotypes of homosexual men. (Some suggest the term derives from the French word camper, meaning ‘to portray or pose’ and was used as homosexual slang at least a decade earlier than Forsyth suggests.)

Liberated

It’s notable that those shows which are often labelled camp – and which have historically had a large gay audience – tend to exist in a world liberated from heterosexual sex. Adam West’s Batman may flirt with Catwoman, but the network was so conscious of the intimate relationship between West and his young ward that they invented a daft aunt to reassure conservative viewers. For his first 26 years, Doctor Who was wholly lacking in an overt sexuality (a possible granddaughter aside).

Steed may show a glimmer of attraction to his female associates, but there is no evidence this attraction is reciprocated, let alone consummated. As if to reinforce this, the women around him tend to be unavailable – Mrs Peel, Mrs Gale and Mrs Wilde have romantic lives entirely separate from the world of the show. (Displaying a peculiarly British reticence, our heroes’ private lives remain steadfastly private.)

In a word without heterosexual sex, women are freed to find more interesting roles. They are protagonists, not prizes. Emma Peel can rescue Steed as often as he helps her, while her predecessor Cathy Gale (Honor Blackman) got around in motorcycle gear and kinky boots, judo-chopping all and sundry.

Even the guest roles, including Charlotte Rampling as sharp-shooting Mrs Wilde, gleefully subvert gender norms. Camp may have been coined to denigrate a particular kind of femininity, but became a celebration of what women can – but usually are not allowed to – be.

Subversive

This subversiveness – or queering – seems key to camp. While pop culture is arguably more camp – and queer – than ever (see the relentless incarnations of RuPaul’s Drag Race), it has perhaps become less subversive. This may be inevitable, given one of the earliest responses to Sontag’s essay complained that, by bringing camp to mainstream attention, she had endangered its outré nature. In the 21st century, camp is often applied as veneer – a colourful aesthetic with which to repackage the same old fare.

Diana Rigg in The Avengers. Image: ITV.

Are Marvel films camp? Taika Waititi’s Thor films strive for the outré, but their flamboyance feels superficial compared to, say, the defiant kinky weirdness of Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. Guardians of the Galaxy affects a bloke-y version of camp, defined by tacky 80s rock and self-awareness, but – for all their ironic tics – these films stretch the limits of a narrow format, without ever truly breaking it.

The Avengers, on the other hand, broke its format several times over, beginning as a grounded police procedural and ending by floating off, quite literally, into outer space. Episodes such as Escape In Time, The See-Through Man and Murdersville toy with genre to such an extent that part of the mystery is working out what sort of show you’re watching this week.

Keeping it reel

Despite the camp veneer, contemporary pop culture seems obsessed with realism. Compare the James Bond films of the 1960s and 70s with those of this century. Outrageous plots and concepts may still be in vogue, but there is a weird and ongoing compulsion to make the unreal as real as possible. So James Bond gets a gritty reboot and an emotional life, while Batman becomes more tortured and miserablist with each new retelling.

By contrast, Steed and Peel have no real emotional lives or depth of character, but this is kind of the point. The characters and their relationship aren’t the story. Likeable but free from the modern obligation to be relatable, they are the vessel on which we launch into stories unbound by any anchor to the real world.

Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg in The Avengers. Image: ITV.

Camp, as Sontag saw it, is the antithesis of realism. She described camp as embracing a ‘love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration’. It strives to make things more unbelievable, not less. Those who love The Avengers do so for its being above the dreariness of reality. While it is often cheap and cheerful, its determination to subvert relies on it being clever enough to navigate expectations.

Perhaps the enduring appeal of shows such as The Avengers is that they expect a similar cleverness from their audience. They trust that the audience can tolerate a pleasant kind of cognitive dissonance – to know the worlds the show creates are unbelievable and yet to still enjoy believing in them.

The term camp is often conflated with the notion of guilty pleasure – something that, like a cheap hamburger, we enjoy consuming even if we suspect it isn’t doing us any good. But Sontag differentiated between camp and so-bad-it’s-good. The latter – yes, you Marvel – just isn’t trying hard enough. To be camp is to be exceptional. Barbie might yet qualify.

In the meantime, almost 60 years on, The Avengers remains top of the class.