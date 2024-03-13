News

Sydney Czech and Slovak Film Festival: top film picks

Your guide to the best films playing at the Sydney Czech and Slovak Film Festival this year.
13 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

We Have Never Been Modern. Image: Bontonfilm A.S.

The Sydney Czech and Slovak Film Festival is just around the corner, and we’ve sussed out the line-up to bring you the best picks of the fest.

We Have Never Been Modern

Opening the festival is Matěj Chlupáček’s We Have Never Been Modern. Set in pre-war Czechoslovakia in 1937, the story revolves Helena, an aspiring doctor who is about to give birth. However, she soon finds herself in the midst of a mysterious and disturbing discovery.

Reveillon

Reveillon explores the themes of love, betrayal, loyalty and the search for redemption while dealing with the shadows of the past and the consequences of collaboration with the secret police in a politically tumultuous era. The story unfolds through one family’s life journey, highlighting the moral ambiguities and emotional turmoil they face as they confront their past actions and their impact on their relationships and lives.

Restore Point

Sci-fi crime thriller Restore Point (directed by Robert Hloz) is a story of a dystopian future where technological advancements have enabled the resurrection of victims of violent crimes, through a revolutionary procedure that backs-up their brains. The film’s plot delves into the societal and ethical implications of this new technology.

#annaismissing

#annaismissing (directed by Pavel Soukup) is a loose sequel to the 2020 International Emmy Award-winning series #martyisdead. It’s a gripping thriller set against the backdrop of social media platforms, and explores the complexities of the impact of today’s modern technology on everyone’s personal lives. 

All About The Little Things

The black comedy All About the Little Things (directed by Denis Šafařík), set in a single apartment building, touches on living and life-sharing. Through a collection of short stories, the film presents a tapestry of life’s absurdities and the oppressive sense of hopelessness that often permeates everyday life.

Absence

Absence (directed by Ali Mosaffa) is an engaging mystery drama about an Iranian man who leaves his troubled family life in Tehran and travels to Prague in an effort to trace the path of his expatriate father. Each clue he finds deepens the mystery of the man he thought he knew. Iranian actor and director Ali Mosaffa’s film sheds light on the chequered past of many foreign expatriates living and studying in the former Czechoslovakia.

The 11th Sydney Czech and Slovak Festival takes place from 20-24 March 2024. For tickets and more information, see the website.

