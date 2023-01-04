Streaming 2023: best new shows coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime Video

The Last of Us (Binge)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What it’s about: Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.

This series based on the video game The Last of Us will premiere on Binge, 15 January 2023.

The Mandalorian S3 (Disney+)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What it’s about: The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic – and yes, Grogu is back too.

Pedro Pascal is back as Din Djarin in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. The new season is scheduled to premiere on March 1, 2023 on Disney+, and will consist of eight episodes.

Miracle Workers: End Times (Stan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What it’s about: Miracle Workers: End Times follows a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi).

In November 2021, the series was renewed for a fourth season, subtitled End Times, set to premiere in the US on January 16, 2023. Representatives have mentioned this date has been pushed back, so keep your eyes peeled to see it when it drops.

Shows awaiting release dates

The Witcher S3 (Netflix)

What it’s about: As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt the Witcher takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Netflix revealed at Tudum that The Witcher season 3 will release in (Australian) winter 2023. This will be the last season with Henry Cavill in the lead role, before Liam Hemsworth takes over.

Succession S4 (Binge)

What it’s about: The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed

Succession season four is officially set to premiere in (Australian) autumn 2023.

Our Flag Means Death S2 – Binge

What it’s about: The adventures of Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet and his crew in the aftermath of a messy split with the notorious criminal Blackbeard.

Production on OFMD season two has wrapped, but the release date is still unconfirmed – what we do know is that it will be out some time in 2023.

Heartstopper S2 (Netflix)

What it’s about: The first season of Heartstopper kept things faithful to the original graphic novels, so we can assume that the next instalment will do the same. The third volume picks up directly after Nick and Charlie become boyfriends, and features a school trip to Paris.

There’s no official release date for season 2 of Heartstopper just yet, but we do know it’s wrapped production. If we base it on the schedule for season 1, we could expect it to hit Netflix in (Australian) autumn or winter 2023.

Barry S4 (Binge)

What it’s about: Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman who discovers he has a love for acting.

The Barry season 4 release date is currently unknown, however HBO says that the show will debut in time to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. That suggests it will be released before May 2023.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – live action (Netflix)

What it’s about: In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar – master of all four elements – and bring peace to the world.

Netflix announced that an Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action remake was in the works back in 2018. With production mostly done, the show will likely premiere sometime in 2023.

One Piece – live action (Netflix)

What it’s about: Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber, sets off on a journey with a ragtag pirate crew to find the mythical ‘One Piece’ treasure, which would allow him to become King of the Pirates.

Another ambitious remake project by Netflix, this live-action adaptation of popular manga and anime One Piece is due to be out any time in 2023.

Only Murders in the Building S3 (Disney+)

What it’s about: This comedy follows three apartment-dwellers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts, who join together to investigate deaths in the building they all live in.

The Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date remains unconfirmed. A third season was announced in July 2022, midway through the second season, and is scheduled for 2023.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel S5 (Prime)

What it’s about: Set in the early 60s, the show follows the headstrong Midge Maisel, who wants to become a great stand-up comedian.

It’s highly likely that February 2023 will bring the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to our screens.

Ted Lasso S3 (Binge)

What it’s about: The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband. Lasso tries to win over the skeptical English market with his folksy, optimistic demeanor while dealing with his inexperience in the sport.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected to be released in (Australian) summer or early autumn 2023.

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

What it’s about: Chinese physicist and nanomaterial researcher Wang Miao gets entangled in a vast conspiracy after state intelligence asks him to infiltrate a group known as The Frontiers of Science, which has been associated with a string of suicides among its members

3 Body Problem is currently in post-production; you’ll be able to see it on Netflix in 2023.

The White Lotus S3 (Binge)

What it’s about: The White Lotus is an American black comedy-drama anthology television series created by Mike White. It follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain whose stay is affected by their various psychosocial dysfunctions.

It hasn’t been that long since the second season was released on Binge, so the third season of White Lotus is likely to drop in late 2023 or early 2024.