Streaming February 2025: new shows & films on Netflix, AMC, BritBox, Prime, Apple, Disney, ABC iview, SBS & more

Streaming February 2025

Prefer going out? See ScreenHub’s February 2025 cinema guide

Netflix: streaming February 2025

Royal Rumble: 2025 (2 Feb)

Royal Rumble: 2025. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

The Road to WrestleMania begins here with a marathon melee as Superstars fight to outlast WWE’s best in the legendary Royal Rumble Match.

Kinda Pregnant (5 Feb)

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Surviving Black Hawk Down (10 Feb)

Surviving Black Hawk Down. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Documentary. In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (11 Feb)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from The Witcher universe.

Starring Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren and Joey Batey.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3 (13 Feb)

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove.

Love is Blind – Season 8 (14 Feb)

Love is Blind – Season 8. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Zero Day (20 Feb)

Zero Day. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Series. After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan.

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (24 Feb)

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

Running Point (27 Feb)

Running Point. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly placed in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.

BritBox: streaming February 2025

Ghosts – Season 5 (3 Feb)

Ghosts – Season 5. Image: BritBox. Streaming February 2025.

Series. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom is back for a fifth season. Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, and receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the ghosts.

Elsewhere, the ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and the ghosts contemplate their legacies.

Starring Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Jim Howick.

Better – Season 1 (5 Feb)

Series. IMDb: A corrupt police detective has a painful moral awakening and decides to put right 20 years of wrongdoing. Starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan.

Agatha Christie: Mystery Queen (7 Feb)

Mini series. IMDb: A life as dramatic as her work. Lucy Worsley discovers the origins of Agatha Christie’s macabre magic – and with some compelling characters, uncovers carefully concealed secrets. Starring Lucy Worsley and Edgar Jones.

Death in Paradise – Season 14 (11 Feb)

Death in Paradise – Season 14. Image: BritBox. Streaming February 2025.

Series. We’re back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, with a new detective inspector in tow.

Detective Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London. While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discovers Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Starring Don Gilet, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder.

The Body Detectives (14 Feb)

Series. IMDb: Ex-detective Dave Grimstead, from Locate International, revisits cases of unidentified bodies around the UK using cutting-edge forensics. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Anna Brutchart.

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards (17 Feb)

2025 EE British Academy Film Awards. Image: BritBox. Streaming February 2025.

Special. The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by David Tennant, direct from Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The awards are renowned for playing to an impressive line-up of stars and are regarded as an important indicator of the frontrunners for the Academy Awards.

Expect amazing performances, A-list interviews, and awards, all taking place in front of a star-studded audience at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall.

For Her Sins (19 Feb)

For Her Sins. Image: BritBox. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Suspenseful mystery thriller drama that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting. We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell.

Watch the trailer.

Travel Man – Seasons 1 & 2 (26 Feb)

Series. IMDb: Comedian Joe Lycett and a celebrity guest, usually from the comedy world, spend 48 hours in a popular city around the world. The series was originally hosted by Richard Ayoade from 2015-2019.

ABC iview: streaming February 2025

The Newsreader – Season 3 (2 Feb)

Series. It’s 1989. After achieving their dreams, Dale reigns as ‘King of News’ and Helen’s fearless reporting earns her acclaim. But when a cynical network move pits the former lovers against each other, their bond will be tested like never before. Watch the trailer.

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies (2 Feb)

Muster Dogs: Collies and Kelpies. Image: ABC iview. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Muster Dogs sets a new twist in the experiment to see who will be crowned Champion Muster Dog. This time both Collies and Kelpies are put to the test to see which breed comes out on top.

Love Me – Season 2 (2 Feb)

Love Me – Season 2. Image: ABC iview. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Glen, Clara and Aaron Mathieson have picked up the pieces of their complex lives following Christine’s death and are each grappling with a new reality that poses the challenging question – is love enough?

Mozart: Rise of a Genius (3 Feb)

Series. This three-part series explores the fascinating, tragically short life of Mozart like never before, weaving together insightful interviews, sumptuous dramatic reconstruction and dazzling live orchestral performance.

Play School: Growing Strong (3 Feb)

Special. Join Miah, Teo, Leah and their friends for the Growing Strong show. This special episode explores the things that help us grow strong and feel safe and happy in our own bodies.

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens – Season 1 (8 Feb)

Series. Monty visits spectacular gardens in the Central region of Spain from its important historic Imperial Palaces to modern designs adapted to the challenges of climate change.

Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure: Paris to Istanbul (13 Feb)

Series. Join comedian and presenter Sue Perkins on an adventure from Paris to Istanbul, following the original route of the famous Orient-Express.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (15 Feb)

Series. Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns.

The Role of a Lifetime (18 Feb)

Series. A series about how to parent in the rapidly changing world using a Sitcom family to play out parenting challenges which are then explored in the real world. Hosted by television and radio favourite Amanda Keller,and starring Kate Ritchieand Nazeem Hussain.

Double Parked – Season 2 (18 Feb)

Join DI Neville Parker and his team as they solve intriguing crimes on idyllic Saint Marie. With new and returning faces and a surprising enemy, this season is filled with twists and turns.

Play School: Mighty Machines (24 Feb)

Beep Beep! Mighty Machines are everywhere on Play School! Put on your hard hat and grab your high vis vest, it’s time to explore machines that move, float, fly, dig, mix, clean or build!

Under the Vines – Season 3 (28 Feb)

Under the Vines – Season 3. Image: ABC iview. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards star as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand … the only problems are that neither of them has ever done a hard day’s work – and they despise one another.

Vera – Season 12 (28 Feb)

DCI Vera Stanhope leads her diligent team of detectives as they investigate some complex and murderous crimes. Inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

SBS On Demand: streaming February 2025

South Park – Seasons 1–15 (1 Feb)

Series. South Park has been an audience favourite since SBS launched the irreverent, animated series in Australia in 1998. So, it warrants its place in the spotlight in the 50 years of broadcasting celebrations for SBS in 2025. The off-colour adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman, four elementary school boys in South Park, Colorado, do not grow old. Watch them all or zero in on favourite episodes – as Cartman might say: ‘kewl’.

Sisi – Season 4 (6 Feb)

Sisi – Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming February 2025.

Series. The final season of the drama based on the 19th-century life of Empress Sisi (Elisabeth) of Austria. After the death of her father, Sisi (Dominique Devenport) challenges Bavaria’s best jockey to a spectacular horse race at Munich’s Oktoberfest in order to save the family home, Possenhofen Castle. Seasons 1–3 are available now on SBS On Demand.

Pose – Seasons 1–3 (14 Feb)

Pose. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Set in New York City and spanning 1987 to 1994, Pose is a glorious and poignant musical drama exploring the juxtaposition of different segments of life and society in New York, including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

With a large recurring cast of LGBTIQ+ actors, Pose was also recognised at launch for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles in a scripted series: including Michaela Jae Rodriguez (who then won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama), Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar.

The Oscar Goes To … (23 Feb)

This collection celebrates the variety of some of the Academy Award winners and nominees of years gone by, with titles including:

Argo (2012) – Winner: Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay and Best Achievement in Film Editing. Director Ben Affleck also stars alongside Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin and John Goodman.

Fame (1980) – Winner: Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Score. Stars Eddie Barth, Irene Cara, Lee Curreri and Laura Dean. Director Alan Parker.

Goodfellas (1990) – Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Joe Pesci). Also stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco. Director Martin Scorsese.

Shaft (1971) – Winner: Best Music, Original Song. Stars Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi and Christopher St. John. Director Gordon Parks.

Shoresy – Season 4 (26 Feb)

Series. The hockey-centric comedy series continues to follow the foul-mouthed, fan favourite character Shoresy (series creator Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organisation (aka The NOSHO). As the story resumes, Shoresy is exploring life after hockey and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are contending with the distractions of summer.

The Jury Murder Trial (26 Feb)

Series. This British production inspired the SBS Australian commission The Jury: Death on the Staircase which is available now on SBS On Demand. The Jury Murder Trial asks how much can we trust our justice system? In this landmark experiment, a real-life murder trial is restaged in front of two juries of ordinary people.

Rogue Heroes – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Rogue Heroes – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Written and created for television by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, This Town, Taboo), and originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the smash-hit series Rogue Heroes returns for a second season with the troops in Spring 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

Starring Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West. Watch the trailer.

Boiling Point (27 Feb)

Boiling Point. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A head chef and her team juggle the challenges of running a new restaurant and their tumultuous personal lives. A visceral tv drama adaption following on from the hit film of the same name. Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) suffered a heart attack, Carly (Vinette Robinson) is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.

Stan: streaming February 2025

The Grammys (3 Feb)

Celebrating the artistic excellence that has defined the year in music, with the ceremony acting as the night of all nights for the industry, the 67th GRAMMY Awards are broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominees for the awards include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Amandaland (6 Feb)

Amandaland. Image: BBC. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Starring Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch, Amanda (Punch) has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison) after her divorce.

With her kids, Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone. Watch the trailer.

Critics Choice Awards (8 Feb)

Held annually to honour the finest in cinematic and television achievement, The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcasted live from 11:00am AEDT. Hacks, available only on Stan, has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder).

Invisible Boys (13 Feb)

Invisible Boys. Image: Stan. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series adapted from the award-winning novel by Holden Sheppard. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton, Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked.

Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the Stan Original Series Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. Watch the trailer.

The Substance (15 Feb)

The Substance. Image: Mubi. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2024). Starring Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award, The Substance follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who undertakes a clandestine procedure to reclaim her youthful looks, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

Good Cop/Bad Cop (20 Feb)

Good Cop/Bad Cop. Image: Stan. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Good Cop/Bad Copfollows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force as they contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father. Watch the trailer.

Boarders – Season 2

Series. After a problematic video of a St Gilbert’s student goes viral, the school reacts by giving five underprivileged, inner-city teenagers high-level scholarships in an attempt to refresh their image. Season 2 sees a new era for St Gilbert’s, with headmaster Bernard – who had brought the scholarship students into the school – suspended following a school rebellion.

Prime Video: streaming February 2025

1923 – Season 1 (1 Feb)

1923. Image: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. Streaming February 2025.

Series. At the behest of his widowed sister-in-law, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his Irish émigré wife Cara (Helen Mirren) sojourned to Montana to take over his younger brother’s spread and the raising of his sons.

The early 20th century would find them in constant contention with neighbouring ranchers, the indigenous peoples, and trying economic headwinds.

Invincible – Season 3 (6 Feb)

Series. Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons.

The Order (6 Feb)

The Order. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). An alarming surge in violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads a weathered FBI agent (Jude Law) into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a charismatic domestic terrorist (Nicholas Hoult) who is plotting to overthrow the US government.

The Order is directed by Justin Kurzel and stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron.

Watch the trailer.

Clean Slate (6 Feb)

Clean Slate. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A new comedy series from legendary producer, Norman Lear. The show follows Harry Slate (George Wallace), an old-school and outspoken Alabama car wash owner, who has a lot of soul searching to do when the estranged child he thought was a son returns home to Mobile as a proud, trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox).

Starring Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy.

Newtopia (8 Feb)

Newtopia. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is serving his compulsory military service, and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), as they race to be reunited in zombie-infested Seoul.

Starring Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae.

My Fault: London (13 Feb)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). Following the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault) comes this British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin.

Reacher – Season 3 (20 Feb)

Reacher – Season 3. Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in Season 3 Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten.

Nickel Boys (27 Feb)

Film (2025). Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

Disney+: streaming February 2025

Gilmore Girls – Seasons 1–7 (1 Feb)

Series. A chance to rewatch – or see for the first time – this comedy drama about, in part, the relationship between a single mother and her teenage daughter in Connecticut.

The Kardashians – Season 6 (6 Feb)

Series. The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as mums and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Muslim Matchmaker (11 Feb)

Series. Muslim Americans look for love, navigate customs and showcase the diversity of their various communities.

Young Sheldon – Seasons 1–7 (16 Feb)

Series. In this prequel/ spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, we follow socially impaired child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family.

Win or Lose (19 Feb)

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

Harlem Ice (20 Feb)

Docuseries. Young figure skaters face multifarious ups and downs as they train for competitions in their sport.

A Thousand Blows (21 Feb)

A Thousand Blows. Image: Hulu/ Disney+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friend from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (24 Feb)

Series. A family dish passed down through the generations can tell us something about who we are. Antoni Porowski curates bespoke journeys for celebrities as they travel the globe to explore their ancestral culinary heritage. Through sweltering jungles, ancient villages and bustling cities, they discover mouthwatering dishes, epic scenery and hidden family stories.

Scamanda (26 Feb)

Docuseries. Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, this series unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep.

Will Trent – Season 3

Will Trent – Season 3. Image: Disney+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. We’re back with Special Agent Will Trent, former foster care child, who is determined to make sure nobody feels as abandoned as he did. Starring Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen and Iantha Richardson.

Paramount+: streaming February 2025

The Fabulous Four (1 Feb)

Film (2024). An uproarious comedy about a group of life-long friends who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their best college girlfriend Marilyn (Bette Midler). Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and also starring Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Despicable Me Movie Franchise And Minions (1 Feb)

This month, you can settle in for some family favourite film animations with the Despicable Me Movie Franchise, plus the Minions joining the Paramount+ family.

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (7 Feb)

NCIS: Sydney returns for Season 2. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core? Watch the trailer.

The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI (7 Feb)

Documentary. The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI is a dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert a.k.a. Deso Dogg and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

When the FBI assigns a translator Daniela Greene to monitor Cuspert, her quest to get close to him takes over life.

90210 – Seasons 1–5 (10 Feb)

Series. Looking for some bingeworthy old school drama? For most young people, high school is the most exciting – and most trying – time of their lives. Our 16-year-old twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh know that better than most kids.

Cheers – Seasons 1–11 (10 Feb)

Series. Celebrated as one of the most well-known American sitcoms of the 80s and 90s, Cheers is set in Boston at the Cheers bar, and features an ensemble cast includes Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Pearlman, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt.

Yellowjackets – Season 3 (14 Feb)

Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves? Watch the trailer.

A Quiet Place: Day One (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack.

Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

The Smurfs – Season 3 (19 Feb)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, Season 3 introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

Gogglebox – Season 21 (20 Feb)

Series. Australia’s leading armchair critics, will laugh, gasp, scream and cry their way through the latest TV hits, delivering their hilarious opinions on the shows that have everyone talking.

Returning fan-favourites include The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

1923 – Season 2 (23 Feb)

1923. Image: Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren).

Apple TV+: streaming February 2025

Love You to Death (A muerte) (5 Feb)

Love You to Death. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming February 2025.

Spanish-language series. This drama tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Verónica Echegui) following his heart cancer diagnosis.

They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

The Gorge (14 Feb)

The Gorge. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Two highly-trained operatives appointed to post in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Goldie (14 Feb)

Kids and family series. Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 animated short film of the same name, this series follows Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg.

Together they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world – even giants.

Surface – Season 2 (21 Feb)

Series. This series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress.

But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realises they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Executive Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Onside: Major League Soccer (21 Feb)

Docuseries. This series goes beyond the pitch with the personalities that power MLS. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and clubs, it explores the electrifying moments and captivating stories that make the 2024 season unforgettable.

Berlin ER (26 Feb)

German-language series. An edgy medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski. Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour. The series also stars Slavko Popadić.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: streaming February 2025

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (AMC+ & Shudder) (1 Feb)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 (AMC+ & Shudder) (1 Feb)

Films. After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. In the sequel, not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Inspector Ellis (AMC+ & Acorn TV) (10 Feb)

Inspector Ellis. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Watch the trailer.

The Dead Thing (AMC+ & Shudder) (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Alex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive.

Midsomer Murders – Season 24 (AMC+ & Acorn TV) (17 Feb)

Midsomer Murders – Season 24. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Based on the crime novel series by author Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders follows the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) to solve crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, a picturesque and peaceful place on the outside but one filled with amoral and snobbish eccentrics with all kinds of vices.

This season, DCI Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate a vicious inheritance dispute, the killing of a puzzle-book author, a pet detective’s death and a string of grisly murders.

Little Bites (Shudder & AMC+) (21 Feb)

Film (2025). Little Bites follows Mindy (Krsy Fox, Terrifier 3), a young widow and mother, who desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from the grips of a fiendish, flesh-eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff).

Also starring Barbara Crampton and Heather Langenkamp.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC+) (27 Feb)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Image: AMC+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. An epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … And ultimately, a war against the living.

The Walking Dead: The Return (AMC+) (27 Feb)

In this one-hour special, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to Senoia, Georgia where The Walking Dead journey began. They reminisce about their time on the show, catch up on their character narratives and set the table for what’s next for Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries (AMC+) (27 Feb)

Special bonus episodes of TheWalking Dead: TheOnesWhoLive featuring exclusive interviews with cast and creators.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Show Me More (AMC+) (27 Feb)

Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest hit series in The Walking Dead Universe, TheWalking Dead: The Ones Who Live starring Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC+) (27 Feb)

Iconic horror host Joe Bob dives deep into the epic love story of two people changed by a changed world in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Prefer going out? See ScreenHub’s February 2025 cinema guide