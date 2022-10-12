Weekend guide: top streaming and cinema releases

Overwhelmed by the smorgasbord of films and shows to watch? Don’t Worry Darling, we’ve got you covered. Here are the biggest and best releases from this week (9-16 October) to fill your weekend with great stories and stunning visuals.

Streaming

Derry Girls S3 (Netflix)

At last, the long awaited final season of Irish coming-of-age comedy Derry Girls is on Netflix! Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five high school students square off with the universal challenges of being a teenager.

It’s Fine, I’m Fine (SBS on Demand)

It’s Fine, I’m Fine is a happy/sad short-form series that follows a suburban psychologist and the ups and downs of her patients as they explore love, loss, anxiety, obsession and the uncertain future ahead. It celebrates the mess and melancholy of life with elements of unexpected magical realism.

Shantaram (Apple TV+)

Fugitive Lin Ford looks to get lost in chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid trouble but falls for an enigmatic woman and must choose between freedom and love and the complications that come with it.

The Winchesters (Binge)

A prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, The Winchesters tells the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+ via Amazon Prime Video subscription)

In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, Louis’ story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat du Lioncourt and their found family.

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

Werewolf by Night (Disney+)

On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader; the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic.

Cinema

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

When a struggling single mother befriends a mysterious woman who has supernatural powers, she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. However, their crime spree soon draws unwanted attention as the cops start to close in.

The Night of the 12th

Yohan Vivés of the Grenoble Criminal Squad and his team investigate a murder victim’s complex life and relations, but what starts as professional soon turns into an obsession for the police captain.

A Taste of Hunger

A couple sacrifice everything to get a coveted Michelin star for their popular restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Halloween Ends

Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.

Smile

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

