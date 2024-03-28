Streaming April 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, ABC, SBS, BritBox, AMC+ and more …

1 April

Justified – Seasons 1–6 (Prime Video)

US Marshal Raylan Givens, a ‘strong-willed, quiet law-man haunted by his past’, returns to his native town to see that justice is served to those in need … and served in the way he deems fit. Starring Tomothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy and Joelle Carter.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta – Series 1-3 (AMC+)

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta chronicles the perks and perils of being born into Hip Hop royalty in the city that the New York Times called ‘Hip Hop’s center of gravity.’ The rich history of the Atlanta hip hop scene has fostered a unique sense of local pride and closeness among the artists that resembles a family. But like any family, Atlanta’s next generation of hip hop stars do not always get along.

Mayflies (Acorn TV and AMC+)

Mayflies. Image: Jamie Simpson/AcornTV .

Miniseries. Thirty years on since they first met and bonded over music, films and the rebel spirit in the small Scottish town of their birth, successful writer Jimmy Collins receives devastating news and a request from best friend Tully Dawson. Tully wants to end his life by assisted suicide in Switzerland, and he wants Jimmy to help him. Starring Martin Compston and Tony Curran.

Jumanji: The Next Level (Prime Video)

2019 film. The gang reunites but the game has changed. This time, they have to rescue one of their own and traverse environmental extremes in order to survive – with plenty of laughs along the way. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

Daniel Richter (DocPlay)

Film (2023). Oscar-winning director Pepe Danquart accompanied the painter Daniel Richter for three years. The resulting documentary offers a picture of an artist searching for the meaning of his work.

2 April

Constantine (Prime Video)

2005 film. John Constantine – a supernatural exorcist and demonologist – tries to help a policewoman prove that her sister’s death was not a suicide. Starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz and Djimon Hounsou.

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed (Netflix)

From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.

All American – Season 6 (Stan)

Based on the high school years of former NFL star Spencer Paysinger, All American follows Spencer, the star wide-receiver faced with a huge moral decision: to turn his back on his success and return to his family or stay at the affluent Beverly Hills High School that can help further his football dream. In season 6, Spencer’s personal life takes centre stage as he struggles to balance his career with his new relationships. Starring Daniel Ezra.

Death in Paradise – Season 11 (BritBox)

The return of the long-running show in which complex murders on the Caribbean island of Saint-Marie are investigated by a British Detective Inspector. Starring Ralf Little and Joséphine Jobert.

3 April

Wish (Disney+)

Animated musical-comedy set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force – a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Featuring the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival – Allstars Super Show (ABC iview)

New Zealand’s Guy Montgomery hosts this two-hour star-studded line-up. Featuring comedy royalty from around the globe, as well as a special few soon-to-be-stars, recorded live at the Palais Theatre.

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (Netflix)

Series. In 2012, a mysterious series of murders strikes fear and dread in Berlin. The victims, seemingly chosen at random, are drugged with an unfamiliar substance – a trail that confronts investigators with a dilemma

Señorita 89 – Season 2 (Stan)

Senorita 89 is a mystery drama set at the La Encantada estate, following 32 beauty queens who will stop at nothing to win the Miss Mexico title. In season 2, the 90s are in full swing and the two main TV networks in Mexico find themselves in a war to impose the next queen. Starring Ilse Salas, Natasha Dupeyrón and Ximena Romo.

Loot – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Series – comedy. Billionaire Molly Novak has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. Starring Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster.

4 April

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12, Part 2 (Binge)

The long-running anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk tells a different dark tale each year, usually with entirely different characters. In Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. Starring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

Música (Prime Video)

2024 film. Rudy, a young street performer from Newark with synesthesia, has to come to terms with college life, his Brazilian heritage, family problems and other life issues, all the while trying to convince his girlfriend Haley that he has some kind of plan for the future. Starring Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes and Frencesca Reale.

Ripley (Netflix)

Miniseries. A grifter is drawn into a world of wealth and privilege after taking a unique job in Italy. But to seize the life he wants, he must build a web of lies. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Starring Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott and Johnny Flynn.

I Woke Up A Vampire – Season 2 (Netflix)

Series. The return of Carmie, who discovered on her thirteenth birthday that she was half-human, half-vampire … making school life even more complicated than it already was. Starring Kaileen Angelic Chang, Niko Ceci and Zebastin Borjeau.

Walker – Season 4 (Stan)

Walker. Image: Stan.

In season 4, while reconnecting with his children, navigating disagreements with his family, and finding common ground with his new partner (one of the first female Texas Rangers in history), Walker begins to question the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. Starring Jared Padalecki.

Fallen (SBS On Demand)

Series. This Swedish Nordic Noir reuinites The Bridge screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt and its star Sofia Helin. After a personal tragedy, Iris Broman (Helin) moves from Stockholm to the southern town of Ystad, where she becomes the head of the Kalla Fall, a group solving cold cases in Malmö.

In the Name of Love (SBS On Demand)

Series. This comedy-drama from Bård Breien, set in 1970s Norway, is inspired by Breien’s unconventional upbringing. Primary-school teacher Anne-Lise Bang (Maria Bonnevie) is at pains to keep her husband Lars (Trond Espen Seim)’s profitable porn business a secret, while Lars considers his unconventional line of work a kind of social protest.

The Promise. Architect BV Doshi (DocPlay)

Film (2022). This documentary introduces viewers to the achievements of Balkrishna Doshi (1927-2023), one of India’s most famous contemporary architects and offers a look into his buildings and process.

Blackberry (Binge)

A movie exploring the incredible growth and tragic collapse of the world’s first smartphone and how it smashed huge enterprises, before surrendering to tech’s fiercely competitive companies. Stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

5 April

Alex Rider – Series 3 (AMC+)

Based on the bestselling teen spy novel franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, the series stars Otto Farrant (The White Queen) as Alex Rider, a British teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Also starring Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure.

How to Date Billy Walsh (Prime Video)

2024 film. Teenagers Amelia and Archie have been best friends since childhood but, as Amelia falls head over heels for a new transfer student, Billy Walsh, Archie rues not confessing his true romantic feelings for Amelia. Starring Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran and Tanner Buchanan.

Parasyte: The Grey – Season 1 (Netflix)

Series. When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat. Starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun.

Scoop (Netflix)

Film (2024). Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview. Starring Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell.

Sugar (Apple TV+)

Colin Farrell in Sugar. Image: Apple TV+.

Series – drama. A contemporary take on the private detective story. John Sugar is an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As he tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. Starring Colin Farrell.

Girls State (Apple TV+)

Documentary (2024). What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls? A political coming-of-age story and a reimagining of what it means to govern, this film follows young female leaders from wildly different backgrounds across Missouri as they navigate an immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

Vera – Season 12 (BritBox)

Vera – Season 12. Image: BritBox.

In this new season, DCI Vera Stanhope leads her team as they face a series of captivating murder mysteries set against the breathtaking Northumberland landscape. Starring Brenda Blethyn, with special guests Samantha Spiro, and Mark Armstrong.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Season 1 (Binge)

This four-part docuseries lifts the lid on the toxic culture – including child abuse – that occurred behind closed doors at US cable network Nickelodeon throughout the 1990s, during the tenure of producer Dan Schneider. Former child stars and crew speak out about the hostile work environment and shocking abuse they experienced.

Justice USA – Season 1 (Binge)

A six-part docuseries, executive produced by Academy Award-winning rapper Common, going inside Nashville’s jails and courtrooms, giving an unprecedented look at Tennessee’s criminal justice system.

6 April

Murder in Provence – Season 1 (ABC iview)

An Investigating Judge and his romantic partner and Criminal Psychologist investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home.

The Suspect – Series 1 (ABC iview)

In this tense crime thriller, a successful clinical psychologist (Aidan Turner) finds his past catching up with him when he is asked to help in the investigation of the brutal death of a young woman. Ghosts from his past begin to resurface and it becomes apparent that even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling.

7 April

Vera – Series 13 (ABC iview)

DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is down on the market after a trader is found dead following a suspected hit and run. Who would want this loveable rogue dead? Meanwhile, a familiar face is back on the scene.

A Cotswold Farmshop (SBS On Demand)

Series. In the Gloucester Service Station, serving the M5 motorway in England, there’s a family run business with shelves stacked with goods from local famers, food producers and artisan crafters. This series follows the stories behind these items and the people who make the services station unique.

Truelove – Season 1 (Binge)

A gang of older friends make a pact that, if and when the time comes, rather than let each other suffer a dreadful decline, they will engineer a more dignified death. But what starts out as a fanciful idea soon morphs into shocking reality. Stars Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters.

8 April

Brat Loves Judy – Series 1-3 (AMC+)

Docuseries following iconic rapper, two-time Grammy Award-nominee and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and her girlfriend, multi-millionaire business owner Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart. Fans will get a never-before-seen look into the couple’s world as they navigate their relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, a surprise proposal, and more.

White Lies (Stan)

White Lies. Image: Stan.

Series. White Lies is a crime thriller that follows investigative journalist Edie Hansen, who’s drawn into the dark underbelly of Cape Town after her estranged brother is murdered in his home. With her brother’s children as prime suspects, she clashes with veteran detective Forty Bell in her attempts to uncover the truth. Starring Natalie Dormer and Brendon Daniels.

Below Deck – Season 7 (Netflix)

The return of the reality TV series following the ups and downs of the crew on a multimillion dollar charter boat.

Spirit Rangers – Season 3 (Netflix)

Animated series. Native American siblings Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar have a shared secret: they’re Spirit Rangers.

Mafia & Banks (DocPlay)

A three-part documentary from 2023 focusing on the connections between criminal organisations and the banking sector.

9 April

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli (ABC iview)

The new six-part series sees award-winning broadcaster, journalist and ‘unabashed arts fanatic’ Virginia Trioli exploring the essence of creativity with six creative Australians at the top of their game, telling the story of their roads to triumph and occasional disasters along the way. Guests include Patricia Piccinini and Warwick Thornton.

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good (Netflix)

Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian (ABC iview)

After a health scare, Miriam embarks on a journey to learn what it takes to grow and adapt to an ever-changing future. Ignoring everyone’s advice to ‘slow down’, she returns to Australia, a place she considers her second home and a country that, for her, has always meant new horizons.

10 April

Goosebumps (Prime Video)

A teenager joins forces with with the daughter horror author RL Stine when it becomes apparent the writer’s fictional demons have been set free in Madison, Delaware. Starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush.

White Fever (ABC iview)

When Jane (Ra Chapman), a Korean-Australian adoptee, is called out for having a white man fetish, she sets out to ‘reprogram her libido’. From hens’ nights to country weddings, ‘Gotcha’ days and adoptee dinners, White Fever promises to be a ‘K-Pop-infused, action-packed, wild ride,’ filled with a tonne of references to Asian pop culture in Australia.

Read: White Fever: ABC rom-com series – first look

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (Netflix)

Series. An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. Starring Hatik, Noémie Schmidt and Camille Lou.

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (Netflix)

Series. Two armed revolutionaries hijack and threaten to blow up Flight 601 unless the Colombian government releases 50 political prisoners and pays them a large cash ransom. Inspired by the longest aerial hijacking in Latin American history, on 30 May, 1973. Starring Mónica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Ángela Cano and Enrique Carriazo.

11 April

Fallout – Season 1 (Prime Video)

Series. Based on the hit videogame of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have, set in a post-apocalyptic LA where people have to live in underground bunkers to survive. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias.

Juice (SBS On Demand)

Series. A surreal British comedy from the mind of actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan. We follow Jamma (Rizwan) on his quest for attention as he navigates chaotic family dynamics and stumbles through love. When his emotions peak, the world transforms around him on this trippy joyride through family life and romance.

Heartbreak High – Season 2 (Netflix)

Heartbreak High. Image: Netflix.

Series. Term Two begins at Hartley High, the ‘lowest ranking school in the district’, with new faces, new drama and new excitement. Starring Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden and Thomas Weatherall.

As The Crow Flies – Season 3 (Netflix)

Series. Return of the show in which a young fan manipulates her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. Starring Birce Akalay, Miray Daner and İbrahim Çelikkol.

Sympathy for the Devil (DocPlay)

Film (1968). This landmark film by Jean-Luc Godard follows The Rolling Stones’ creative process while offering a wider view on the social issues of the time.

Tom Jones (BritBox)

This four-part period drama TV series is adapted from Henry Fielding’s timeless novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, and is brimming with young love, betrayals, money, scandal, and a little bit of humour. Starring Australian actress Sophie Wilde, Solly McLeod and Hannah Waddingham.

12 April

Franklin (Apple TV+)

Miniseries. In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France — with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance. Starring Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Marc Duret and Eddie Marsan.

13 April

Superfan – Season 1 (Binge)

Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host this game show, which gives self-professed superfans the chance to prove their undying dedication to their musical heroes for the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Over six episodes, six music legends – LL Cool J, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini – will put five of their most diehard fans through their paces.

14 April

Bluey: The Sign

The world premiere of The Sign, the hotly anticipated 28-minute special Bluey episode, jam-packed with voice talent: Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Brandy. Making their Bluey voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

Bluey: The Sign. Image: ABC.

Grand Designs: The Streets – Season 3 (Binge)

Kevin McCloud follows households as they embark on an epic mission to construct their own homes, creating brand-new streets in Britain’s biggest self-build project.

15 April

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness (Shudder and AMC+)

On the 10th anniversary of the Australian found footage film The Tunnel, this documentary delves into the filmmakers endeavors to challenge how films are financed and distributed, and the lasting impact The Tunnel had internationally. The original film The Tunnel is also available on 15 April.

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2 (Stan)

Based on the best-selling books by Robyn Carr, this series follows Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father Sully. In Season 2, Maggie takes it upon herself to care for Sully following a terrible stroke, while Cal finds himself at a crossroads, torn between his affection for Maggie and the fear that he might hold her back from returning to Boston. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson.

Faithless (SBS On Demand)

Series. After Sam and Tracy Amin attend a tense meeting at their daughter’s school, Tracy is tragically killed by an ice-cream-van. Egyptian-Irish Sam must raise his three daughters with some support from his Egyptian father and Irish mother-in-law, and his narcissistic half-brother. A comedic and insightful look at multicultural Ireland.

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (Netflix)

The British comedian refutes the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days with his takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

Dates That Made History (DocPlay)

Series. Historian Patrick Boucheron brings key moments in history back to life with the help of graphics and data.

The Sympathizer – Season 1 (Binge)

In 1975, at the culmination of the Vietnam War, half-French, half-Vietnamese spy the Captain (Aussie Hoa Xuande), who’s been embedded in the South Vietnam army, is forced to flee to the US. Ingratiating himself with the South Vietnamese refugee community, he grapples with his loyalties as he continues to spy on them and report back to the Viet Cong. Based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and also starring Robert Downey Jr – in four different roles – and Sandra Oh.

16 April

Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling (BritBox)

Following the success of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, the actor, alongside presenter and best friend Phil MacHugh, embarks on a new adventure in Norway. This show sees the pair get to know the people and the places of Norway on a spectacular trip. Travelling around 2,000 miles from Oslo to the Arctic North, they take in some dramatic remote scenery and unexpected urban exploits. Starring Martin Compston and Scottish TV Presenter Phil MacHugh.

17 April

Our Living World (Netflix)

Series. A new, stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett which explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on Earth.

The Circle – Season 6 (Netflix)

Series. Return of the reality competition in which contestants have to choose whether to be themselves or other people while chasing a cash prize.

The Grimm Variations (Netflix)

Anime series. A reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairytales from the perspective of their sister, Charlotte.

18 April

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here – Series 2 (AMC+)

Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead, Friday Night in with The Morgans), the powerful and captivating series puts a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain if justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.

Puppy Love (Prime Video)

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Going Home With Tyler Cameron (Prime Video)

Series starring reality TV star and former The Bachelorette ‘heartthrob’ Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

Such Brave Girls (Stan)

Produced by A24, this British sitcom that follows two sisters, Josie and Billie, and their single mother Deb, a tight and thoroughly co-dependent family unit. Navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and a self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn’t care less about them, Such Brave Girls is a hilarious slice of family dysfunction. Starring Kat Saddler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey.

Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scaregiver (Netflix)

Film (2024). The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge and legends are made. Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounso and Ed Skrein.

Lakota Nation Vs United States (DocPlay)

Film (2022). Premiering at Tribeca Film Festival, this film – via interviews with Indigenous citizens – chronicles the Native American Lakota people’s century-long quest to reclaim the Black Hills, sacred land that was stolen in violation of treaty agreements.

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Seasons 1–6 (BritBox)

Miss Marple returns to solve crimes in a new season. Miss Jane Marple, an elderly lady learns of various mysterious and dangerous crimes and murders in her town. She sets out to help the local police solve the cases with her sharp mind and unparalleled powers of observation. Starring Geraldine McEwan, Julia McKenzie and Stephen Churchett.

19 April

Alice & Jack – Season 1 (Binge)

UK miniseries about how love plays out between two very different people over 15 years. Created by Mad Men writer Victor Levin and starring Andrea Riseborough and Domnall Gleeson. Also stars Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel.

22 April

CoComelon Lane – Season 2 (Netflix)

Animated series for children. The return of JJ and his friends, as they experience life as little children.

The Oil Machine (DocPlay)

Film (2022). Documentary that unpicks our varied entanglements with oil through the prism of conflicting opinions and angles on North Sea oil.

Fit to Rule: How Royal Illness Changed History (BritBox)

Mini-series (2013). Chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, Lucy Worsley, delves into how the physical and mental health of monarchs past has shaped the history of the UK.

23 April

Travel Man – Season 12 (SBS On Demand)

Alan Davies and Joe Lycett in Travel Man – Season 12. Image: SBS.

A quartet of minibreaks starting in Trieste, where Alan Davies accompanies Joe Lycett for 48 hours in northern Italy. After that, the guests are Desiree Birch in Finnish Lapland; comedian and podcaster Adam Buxton in Prague; and comedian Jessica Fostekew in Lanzarote.

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (Netflix)

Series. In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt. Starring Michela De Rossi, Ivana Lotito and Matilda Lutz.

24 April

Swift Street (SBS On Demand)

Swift Street. Image: SBS.

Series. An urban heist-escapade set in inner-city Melbourne following street-smart 21-year-old Elsie, who joins forces with her father, Robert, to get him out of a $26,000 debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. The unlikely pair embark on a crime spree while navigating their complicated relationship. Along the way, Elsie also has to navigate her relationship with high school sweetheart Tatenda, her growing attraction to Aisha and deal with an unexpected revelation about her new friend Tom. Starring Tanzyn Crawford and Cliff Curtis.

The Big Door Prize – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Based on MO Walsh’s novel of the same name, a small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Starring Djouliet Amara, Chris O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis.

Deliver Me (Netflix)

Series. Swedish crime drama. When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal of Innocence (BritBox)

In another iconic Agatha Christie crime series, Rachel Argyll, a wealthy heiress, is found brutally murdered in her lavish home, where she lives with her husband, Leo, and their five adopted children. Her adopted son Jack Argyll is arrested for her murder, to which he vehemently pleads his innocence. Starring Morven Christie, Bill Nighy, Matthew Goode and Anthony Boyle.

25 April

Them: The Scare – Season 2 (Prime Video)

Them: The Scare. Image: Prime Video.

Series. We’re back in Los Angeles County (but now in 1991 instead of 1952). LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James and Joshua J. Williams.

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy – Season 1 & 2 (SBS On Demand)

Food writer Sophie Grigson turned her back on life in the UK, packed up her car and headed to southern Italy. It’s a dream for so many people. This series features local characters, delicious food, beautiful landscapes and glorious summer food as Sophie prepares to get swept off her feet in in Puglia, Italy.

City Hunter (Netflix)

Film (2024). An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner’s sister to investigate his death. Starring Ryohei Suzuki, Misato Morita and Masanobu Ando.

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (Netflix)

Documentary. Train your thoughts on your digestive system in this lighthearted, informative film looking at gut health and its role in our wellbeing.

Kokoda (DocPlay)

Film (2010). This documentary tells the story of the brutal World War Two military campaign between Australia and Japan, examining how it changed the course of Australian history.

Hotel Portofino – Season 3 (Binge)

British period drama series about a British family in the 1920s who own and operate a hotel for wealthy clients in an Italian resort town. As they deal with the problems of running the hotel while subjected to deception and rampant corruption, the nation of Italy is dealing with political turmoil brought on by the rise of the Fascist movement. Created and written by Matt Baker and starring Natasha McElhone.

26 April

Infested (Shudder and AMC+)

Horror film directed by Sébastien Vanicek. Facing an invasion of venomous spiders, residents of a suburb building will have to find their way out to survive.

Master Gardener (Binge)

Read: Master Gardener review: strangely sown seeds of optimism

A crime thriller film (2022) written and directed by Paul Schrader. A meticulous horticulturist (Joel Edgerton) is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Sigourney Weaver). When he’s told to take on her troubled great-niece (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge.

28 April

American Ultra (Prime Video)

2015 film. A stoner-come-government agent is seen as too high-risk and targeted for extermination. But he’s too high, and too well-trained, for his would-be assassins. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewar and Connie Britton.

Honeymoonish (Netflix)

Film (2024). Romantic comedy following a series of misunderstandings as Noor and Hamad embark on a honeymoon (with some hidden agendas). Starring Nour AlGhandour and Mahmoud Boushahri.

29 April

Untouchable (DocPlay)

Film (2019). This British documentary, featuring interviews with Rosanna Arquette, Ken Auletta and many others, gets to grips with the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

30 April

Jupiter Ascending (Prime Video)

2015 film. A young woman discovers she is the heiress of intergalactic nobility but must also fight to protect Earth’s inhabitants from an ancient and destructive industry. Starring Channing tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.

Bohemian Rhapsody (Netflix)

2018 film. Biopic exploring the story of the British rock band Queen – and especially its lead singer Freddie Mercury – in the run-up to their famous Live Aid performance in 1985. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Gwilym Lee.

Fiasco (Netflix)

Series. Comedy. When disaster strikes the set of a first-time director, a behind-the-scenes film crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail and sabotage ensue. Starring Pierre Niney, Géraldine Nakache and Pascal Demolon.

Sitting in Limbo (BritBx

Sitting in Limbo. Image: BritBox.

Film (2020). A devastating and powerful story of immigrant Anthony Bryan, who was wrongfully detained by the Home Office. Anthony faces deportation after living in the United Kingdom for 50 years. This emotional drama follows Anthony, one of more than 80 real-life victims of the UK’s Windrush scandal, where people were wrongfully detained, denied legal rights and threatened with deportation in 2018. Starring Nadine Marshall, Anna Madeley and Patrick Robinson.