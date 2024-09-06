Stan’s newly added films to watch this weekend

Every month Stan adds a roster of films to its lineup that we don’t get to include in our weekly streaming guides (because they’re not brand new).

These films deserve your attention because they’re very good! Here’s our top five:

Dune: Part One

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2021

Sci-fi

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Canada, USA

Classification: M

Runtime: 224m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

‘…this is an epic in every sense of the term’ – Anthony Morris, ScreenHub.

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Fallen Leaves

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2023

Sci-fi

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Finland

Classification: M

Runtime: 224m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

In modern-day Helsinki, two lonely souls in search of love meet by chance in a karaoke bar. However, their path to happiness is beset by obstacles – from lost phone numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog.

The Hours

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2002

Drama

Directed by Stephen Daldry

USA

Classification: M

Runtime: 115m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

The Hours is the story of three women searching for more potent, meaningful lives. Each is alive at a different time and place, all are linked by their yearnings and their fears. Their stories intertwine, and finally come together in a surprising, transcendent moment of shared recognition.

Garden State

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2004

Drama/Comedy

Directed by Zach Braff

USA

Classification: MA

Runtime: 104m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Andrew returns to his hometown for the funeral of his mother, a journey that reconnects him with past friends. The trip coincides with his decision to stop taking his powerful antidepressants. A chance meeting with Sam – a girl also suffering from various maladies – opens up the possibility of rekindling emotional attachments, confronting his psychologist father, and perhaps beginning a new life.

$9.99

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2008

Drama/Comedy

Directed by Tatia Rosenthal

Australia

Classification: M

Runtime: 78m

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Residents of a Sydney, Australia, apartment complex look for meaning in their lives in this Aussie oddity. Have you ever wondered ‘What is the meaning of life? Why do we exist?’ The answer to this vexing question is now within your reach! You’ll find it in a small yet amazing booklet, which will explain, in easy to follow, simple terms your reason for being! The booklet, printed on the finest paper, contains illuminating, exquisite colour pictures, and could be yours for a mere $9.99.

You can only pick one!

If you’re a millennial that was captured by the Manic Pixie Dream Girl phase of the early 2000s, why not revisit Garden State? It could be a cringe-worthy afternoon watch, or a nice trip down memory lane to a simpler time when girls in hoodies wearing big headphones listened to The Shins while waiting to see their therapist.