Stan: new shows streaming this week

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2 (15 April)

Sullivan’s Crossing. Image: Stan.

Based on the best-selling books by Robyn Carr, this series follows Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father Sully. In Season 2, Maggie takes it upon herself to care for Sully following a terrible stroke, while Cal finds himself at a crossroads, torn between his affection for Maggie and the fear that he might hold her back from returning to Boston. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson.

Such Brave Girls (18 April)

Produced by A24, this British sitcom that follows two sisters, Josie and Billie, and their single mother Deb, a tight and thoroughly co-dependent family unit. Navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and a self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn’t care less about them, Such Brave Girls is a hilarious slice of family dysfunction. Starring Kat Saddler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey.

Recently added

Big Mood (29 March)

Big Mood. Image: Stan.

Series. Big Mood is a daring new comedy combining wicked humour, messy drama and the ups and downs of female friendships. The series follows best friends Maggie and Eddie, who have lived in each other’s pockets for ten years. But with their thirties looming, careers hanging in the balance, and Maggie’s bipolar disorder making an unwelcome return, Eddie questions whether this friendship is really in their best interests. Starring Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West.

All American – Season 6 (2 April)

Based on the high school years of former NFL star Spencer Paysinger, All American follows Spencer, the star wide-receiver faced with a huge moral decision: to turn his back on his success and return to his family or stay at the affluent Beverly Hills High School that can help further his football dream. In season 6, Spencer’s personal life takes centre stage as he struggles to balance his career with his new relationships. Starring Daniel Ezra.

Señorita 89 – Season 2 (3 April)

Senorita 89 is a mystery drama set at the La Encantada estate, following 32 beauty queens who will stop at nothing to win the Miss Mexico title. In season 2, the 90s are in full swing and the two main TV networks in Mexico find themselves in a war to impose the next queen. While Miss Yucatan tries to keep the crown atop her head, a new queen is looking to shake things up and change the rules of the game. Starring Ilse Salas, Natasha Dupeyrón and Ximena Romo.

Walker – Season 4 (4 April)

Walker. Image: Stan.

A reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger that follows widower and father of two, Cordell Walker. When the legendary Texas ranger returns home to Austin after being undercover, he discovers there’s harder work to be done. In season 4, while reconnecting with his children, navigating disagreements with his family, and finding common ground with his new partner (one of the first female Texas Rangers in history), Walker also begins to question the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. Starring Jared Padalecki.

White Lies (8 April)

Series. White Lies is a crime thriller that follows investigative journalist Edie Hansen, who’s drawn into the dark underbelly of Cape Town after her estranged brother is murdered in his home. With her brother’s children as prime suspects, she clashes with veteran detective Forty Bell in her attempts to uncover the truth. Starring Natalie Dormer and Brendon Daniels.